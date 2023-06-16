Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Outside Project / IDK

Outside Project / IDK

Outside Project / IDK

Outside Project / IDK - Exterior Photography, Facade
Outside Project / IDK - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Outside Project / IDK - Exterior Photography
Outside Project / IDK - Exterior Photography, Garden

Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Workshop
United Kingdom
Outside Project / IDK - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Toby Coulson

Text description provided by the architects. The building is part of a rural community development in South Devon which looks to add some missing pieces to the area’s social and economic life.

Outside Project / IDK - Image 23 of 24
Axo

It sits amongst a two-acre plot that has space for skateboarding, small-scale farming, and play areas, hosting a cafe, event space, ceramics studio, and surfboard shaping workshop. Derived from an existing dilapidated structure, it was built by a local agricultural construction company, with a client-led self-build for the internal spaces.

Outside Project / IDK - Exterior Photography
© Toby Coulson

Sited in a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, where near-barren arable monocultures are often preferred over mixed-use regenerative practices, the project serves as a case study for new forms of hyperlocal, sustainable rural development. IDK and the Outside client team completed extensive consultation, generating over 500 individual letters of support and the project also raised £60,000 from 300 individual donors through crowdfunding for the skate bowl designed by Betongpark and built by Opus skateparks.

Outside Project / IDK - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Toby Coulson
Outside Project / IDK - Interior Photography, Beam
© Toby Coulson
Outside Project / IDK - Image 19 of 24
Plan
Outside Project / IDK - Image 22 of 24
Detail

The project ethos sought to deliver maximum impact through minimum means and an approach that celebrated and supported local supply chains throughout the design and procurement of the project. Outside has begun a program of events and workshops which promote skill sharing, well-being, and inclusivity: from girl/nonbinary skate clubs, graffiti workshops, swap/mending shops, and ceramic/mosaic classes to film screenings and farm tours.

Outside Project / IDK - Exterior Photography
© Toby Coulson
Outside Project / IDK - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of IDK

On a daily basis, the cafe, workshops and wider site are open, bringing people together and providing the economic sustainability of the project itself. The mixed-use site looks to encourage cross-pollination of individuals and groups with a restored natural ecology; fostering shared and intersectional learning experiences on the way. As the network grows Outside has the capacity to evolve and adapt in the image of the local and wider community in which it looks to engage. The project was recently shortlisted for the RIBAJ MacEwen Award 2023.

Outside Project / IDK - Exterior Photography
© Toby Coulson

Project location

Devon, United Kingdom

