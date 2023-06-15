Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Norway
  5. HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects

HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects

Save
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects

HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamHasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairHasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors, Detail
Grünerløkka, Norway
  • Client: Hoegh Eiendom
  • Tenants: Save the Children Norway
  • Timber Engineering: Oslotre & Nystruktur
  • City: Grünerløkka
  • Country: Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Einar Aslaksen

Text description provided by the architects. HasleTre is situated at the outer edge of the central city of Oslo, Norway. The design brief was to develop an environmentally friendly, flexible, and innovative commercial building, using elements that are possible to disassemble and reuse. The project substantially reduces overall GHG emissions (59%) and is certified to BREEAM NOR Excellent standard. 

Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Einar Aslaksen
Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Einar Aslaksen

HasleTre is a 3000m2 office building over 5 floors including basement and roof terraces. The building is using a mass timber structural system. The 5x5 meter grid system makes for flexible plan solutions; cell offices, open offices, meeting rooms, smaller rooms, etc.

Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Image 22 of 28
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Image 23 of 28
2 and 3 Floor Plan

Two key design strategies have been central to retaining the structure’s second-hand reuse, flexibility, and financial value. The primary and secondary construction is designed using large standard production formats and dimensions, with as few perforations to the raw elements as possible. This enables almost no material waste in production, maximizing transport volumes and speeding up the assembly. Glulam columns and beams are joined with beech dowels, and CLT walls and slabs are fixed using X-fix connectors resulting in a construction system without the need for steel or aluminum joints, which leads to a documented reduction of steel use of more than 70% throughout the building. 

Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Interior Photography, Closet
© Einar Aslaksen

Secondly, the development of technical and structural solutions gives flexibility in use during life, and simple disassembly at the end of life, all the while retaining a second-hand value of components and materials.  The project also has a large portion of reused and upcycled materials; ventilation aggregates, acoustic ceiling plates, sanitary installations, and flooring in secondary rooms. 60% of the furniture is upcycled, and 40% is made with biodegradable materials or from industrial waste like plastics harvested from the ocean. 

Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Einar Aslaksen
Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Einar Aslaksen
Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Einar Aslaksen

The interior is to a large degree built of exposed wood, cork and wool elements, with surfaces fixed with wooden nails instead of screws. By taking advantage of the hydrothermal properties of these biological materials, the building aims to reduce energy use and enhance the tenants' sense of joy, concentration, and reduction of sick leave.

Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Einar Aslaksen
Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Einar Aslaksen

By prioritizing quality and simplicity in both structure and interiors, HasleTre is designed for durability, and to facilitate shifting spatial needs, technical requirements, and preferences. The building was constructed at record speed, and after a total of nine months it was ready for its new occupant Save The Children Norway, an organization for children's rights.

Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Oslotre architects
Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Image 24 of 28
Facade
Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Image 28 of 28

This project has required a collaborative effort from everyone involved, including developers, contractors, and planning authorities. It proved a valuable learning experience for all parties involved and there is a desire to inspire others to think about reuse, both today and for the future.The building was awarded the Norwegian Building Industry´s Timber Building of the Year award in March 2023.

Save this picture!
HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Einar Aslaksen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Haslevangen 18, Oslo, Norway

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Oslotre architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsDetailNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsDetailNorway
Cite: "HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects" 15 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002449/hasletre-office-oslotre-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags