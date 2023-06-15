HasleTre Office / Oslotre architects

+ 23

Client: Hoegh Eiendom

Tenants: Save the Children Norway

Timber Engineering: Oslotre & Nystruktur

City: Grünerløkka

Country: Norway

Text description provided by the architects. HasleTre is situated at the outer edge of the central city of Oslo, Norway. The design brief was to develop an environmentally friendly, flexible, and innovative commercial building, using elements that are possible to disassemble and reuse. The project substantially reduces overall GHG emissions (59%) and is certified to BREEAM NOR Excellent standard.

HasleTre is a 3000m2 office building over 5 floors including basement and roof terraces. The building is using a mass timber structural system. The 5x5 meter grid system makes for flexible plan solutions; cell offices, open offices, meeting rooms, smaller rooms, etc.

Two key design strategies have been central to retaining the structure’s second-hand reuse, flexibility, and financial value. The primary and secondary construction is designed using large standard production formats and dimensions, with as few perforations to the raw elements as possible. This enables almost no material waste in production, maximizing transport volumes and speeding up the assembly. Glulam columns and beams are joined with beech dowels, and CLT walls and slabs are fixed using X-fix connectors resulting in a construction system without the need for steel or aluminum joints, which leads to a documented reduction of steel use of more than 70% throughout the building.

Secondly, the development of technical and structural solutions gives flexibility in use during life, and simple disassembly at the end of life, all the while retaining a second-hand value of components and materials. The project also has a large portion of reused and upcycled materials; ventilation aggregates, acoustic ceiling plates, sanitary installations, and flooring in secondary rooms. 60% of the furniture is upcycled, and 40% is made with biodegradable materials or from industrial waste like plastics harvested from the ocean.

The interior is to a large degree built of exposed wood, cork and wool elements, with surfaces fixed with wooden nails instead of screws. By taking advantage of the hydrothermal properties of these biological materials, the building aims to reduce energy use and enhance the tenants' sense of joy, concentration, and reduction of sick leave.

By prioritizing quality and simplicity in both structure and interiors, HasleTre is designed for durability, and to facilitate shifting spatial needs, technical requirements, and preferences. The building was constructed at record speed, and after a total of nine months it was ready for its new occupant Save The Children Norway, an organization for children's rights.

This project has required a collaborative effort from everyone involved, including developers, contractors, and planning authorities. It proved a valuable learning experience for all parties involved and there is a desire to inspire others to think about reuse, both today and for the future.The building was awarded the Norwegian Building Industry´s Timber Building of the Year award in March 2023.