Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Belgium
  5. Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten

Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten

Save
Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten

Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHeerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHeerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, WindowsHeerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Interior PhotographyHeerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Gent, Belgium
Save this picture!
Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of 28 residential units, spread over 2 compact building volumes on both edges of the site. The existing building pattern, flanking the street, will be continued on the site, consisting of semi-open houses with front and back gardens (STEP 1). The houses are sideways and oriented to the front garden (STEP 2). The open space at the back of the houses can be used to organize a couple of apartments around a communal, covered courtyard (STEP 3). 

Save this picture!
Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Image 15 of 27
Plan - Ground floor A

By turning both volumes 90 degrees, the semi-open houses on the ground floor can be provided with their own front door. The apartments are accessed via a shared entrance at Heerweg Zuid (STEP 4). The entrance hall of both volumes opens up to a common "living room", a meeting space in the middle of both buildings. The "living room" spreads over 2 floors, stimulates interaction, and guarantees optimum daylight penetrating the core of the volume (STEP 5).

Save this picture!
Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, Facade
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Organizing all units into 2 compact buildings provides an open space of almost 30 m in the middle of the site, framing an excellent view of the forest behind. The grid pattern of canals, meadows, rows of trees, and hedges surrounding the site, translates into the layout of the plot. A few strategically chosen axes frame 10 laps of greenery, planted with intensive and extensive vegetation. The private gardens, linked to the duplex houses, connect seamlessly to the common outdoor spaces (STEP 6).

Save this picture!
Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

The project attempts to reconcile the typology of the country house with that of the multi-family home in various ways. Instead of stacking identical stories, both volumes can be read as scaled-up villas. 

Save this picture!
Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Heerweg-Zuid 190, 9052 Gent, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WE-S architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBelgium
Cite: "Heerweg Housing / WE-S architecten" 14 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002406/heerweg-housing-we-s-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags