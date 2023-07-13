The Evolution of Floating Sinks: Designing Minimalist and Disruptive Bathrooms

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Splash Lab

When designing contemporary restroom solutions, for both residential and various commercial settings such as corporate, commercial, public, and hospitality purposes, different approaches can shape the design strategy. In line with the latest ongoing discoveries and styles, the use of disruptive material strategies and the presence of minimal and muted lines and color palettes seem to be predominant when creating cutting-edge bathroom designs. Disruptive design aims to enhance functionality, sustainability, and aesthetics through the integration of different features such as smart technologies or modular units, while minimal strategies emphasize simplicity, clean lines, and a luminous color scheme to create soothing and sophisticated environments.

Transforming how we think about restroom spaces, The Splash Lab reinterprets the restroom experience by incorporating four main principles: inclusivity, innovation, sustainability, and a holistic approach. Combining both disruptive designs with minimal strategies, they have created The Aerofoil, a floating single-plane sink that is characterized by its intelligent elements while maintaining a refined design style.

Modern solutions for an innovative sink experience

The traditional heavy bathroom floating sink has been transformed into a lighter, minimal, modern sink that continues to perform the same functions –a wall-mounted vanity to provide storage and hide plumbing systems– but in a more visually appealing manner. This lightness is achieved through the integration of new technologies that enable a sleek design while creating a distinctive and eye-catching ambiance. Maximizing space, the floating sink's minimal character allows for more freedom of movement, resulting in a more accessible design that suits all kinds of user requirements.

Challenging conventional ideas and redefining the next generation of bathrooms, this new basin system integrates innovative engineering strategies with contemporary forms. The hand-washing concept combines maximum innovation and minimalism to create a floating sink crafted from a single plane of solid surface.

How is the new floating sink made and installed?

The sink is supported by a hidden framework, which not only creates a striking visual appeal but also has an immense weight tolerance of up to 1330 lbs. Even though it has no sides, by combining the use of water friction, surface tension, and precise engineering details, the 10° angled floating basin is designed to ensure water never flows over the edges.

The system's simplicity is achieved through the combination of four components. First, the washplane serves as the main feature, distinguished by its flat, thin, simple-plane design, and comes in a variety of finishes. Secondly, the grate prevents debris or dropped items from entering the drainage system, with PVD coating styles that can match any TSL fixtures. Adjustable for multiple installation sites, the design’s integrated legs can adapt to different levels in any bathroom space. And lastly, the entire sink is supported by a concealed steel and aluminum extrusion system that provides tremendous strength.

Merging technology and craftsmanship, these basins are created using CNC-machined precision-cut pieces and hand-finishing. Each washplane is individually trimmed, assembled, and shaped by hand.

The Aerofoil can also adjust to different aesthetics; it can be made from any commercial solid surface material. The in-wall support system is made of mild steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and PVC. In addition, the non-porous nature of the solid surface makes it more resilient to the buildup of dirt, dust, and germs, creating spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also sanitary.

Suitable for a variety of bathroom spaces, the modular system seamlessly integrates each unit without compromising the continuity of the design. Accommodating one to four users in the US variant and up to five in the UK variant, architects and designers are able to meet each project’s needs while ensuring their spaces respect the norm. Besides its flexibility and versatility, this solution is characterized by its strength, durability and ideal performance in high-traffic bathroom spaces.

A kit of parts

The system has been designed as a kit of parts, enabling simple and optimal installation. Therefore, the installation process is divided into seven straightforward steps: assembling and positioning the support system within the wall framing, adjusting the feet for irregularities, installing plumbing connections, lining and finishing the wall, inserting the washplane and grates, and finally, installing fixtures with an accessible maintenance system.

Maintaining a simple style, the basin’s design incorporates hidden access panels below and above the washplane. The design, which is simple to operate and easy to maintain, combines functionality with aesthetics to enhance user experience within any bathroom space. Complementing this smart and modern approach, the look can be completed with wall-mounted channels, which have a space-saving design that reduces errant water in the restroom space. Likewise, the Radius Sensor Faucets follow a water-efficient, hygienic, slim style, together with super-stable IR technology. In four metallic PVD finishes, including black, brass, copper, and satin, the minimalist faucet uses an infrared sensor tap with a stainless steel wall-mounted spout.

