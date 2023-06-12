Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeMercurius House / Studio Contekst - Exterior PhotographyMercurius House / Studio Contekst - Interior Photography, TableMercurius House / Studio Contekst - Interior PhotographyMercurius House / Studio Contekst - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Antwerp, Belgium
  • Architects: Studio Contekst
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aspet , Marset, Pitt Cooking, Siemens, Zucchetti
  • Main Contractor: Smart Interior
  • Design Team: Sam Peeters, Toon Martens, Emily Maes
  • City: Antwerp
  • Country: Belgium
Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of Studio Contekst

Text description provided by the architects. Originally, the building was conceived as two entities; a production space on the ground floor and an owner's flat on the first floor with private access. The ground floor has had multiple functions throughout the years; from meat processing to car shop. The Antwerp neighborhood has evolved more towards residential in recent years, so converting the ground floor to living functions was a logical intervention.

Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch, Column
Courtesy of Studio Contekst
Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Studio Contekst

The former industrial gate was replaced to allow natural light to enter from the street side. For this, we designed a gate with plastic grilles fitted in steel frames that were placed on guides. These ensure privacy and match the yellow brick of the facade. On the ground floor, we organized the daytime functions. With the grid of the concrete structure in mind, we determined the layout.

Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Courtesy of Studio Contekst
Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Sink
Courtesy of Studio Contekst
Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Image 30 of 31
Floor plan

The concrete beams were sandblasted and played a defining role in both the interior as well as the garden. Relative to these structural elements, elements were added to create a playroom and utility room. The former superintendent's office was reworked into a home office. The reuse of valuable elements has been applied on both a large and small scale in this project.

Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of Studio Contekst
Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Interior Photography, Chair
Courtesy of Studio Contekst

The factory lighting has been reworked to contemporary standards and serves, among other things, as a pendant above the kitchen. A large part of the industrial space was torn down to create a large terrace as well as a green oasis in the heart of the city. The terrace is ‘floating’ towards the garden and the brick walls were left exposed to reveal the history of the place.

Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Interior Photography, Table
Courtesy of Studio Contekst
Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving
Courtesy of Studio Contekst

The former flat had some art deco elements that we preserved. The round arches of the former living space 'separate' the bedroom from the dressing room in the new design. Common threads throughout the spaces are the recovered mosaic parquet. We also chose 'inserts' to preserve other elements. In the former dining room, we solved the shower and bath combination this way.

Mercurius House / Studio Contekst - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Studio Contekst

Project gallery

About this office
Studio Contekst
Office

Top