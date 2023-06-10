Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. India
  5. Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates

Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates

Save
Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates

Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Exterior Photography, FacadeTerra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Interior Photography, Living RoomTerra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Interior PhotographyTerra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Exterior Photography, GardenTerra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Ahmedabad, India
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Inclined Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Terra Office spans across 2,500 square feet and is nestled within a lush green plot measuring 28,500 square feet. Designed with the needs of a business person in mind, this office space harmoniously blends with its natural surroundings. The site boasts numerous small and large foliage trees, with one particular tree on the south side capturing the attention of everyone who enters the area. Taking inspiration from this majestic tree, a Vastu-compliant plan was devised beneath its shade. Rather than imposing itself on the environment, the office was designed to respect and integrate seamlessly with its context. The driveway and building were thoughtfully constructed around the existing trees on the property.

Save this picture!
Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Interior Photography
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Interior Photography, Windows
© Inclined Studio

The structure of the office is characterized by its stepped design, featuring large deck spaces and an expansive hanging canopy. The building appears to float, with a wall and glass windows sandwiched between the canopy and the ground. The office itself takes the form of a simple square, with extended decks on all sides that provide self-shading for the structure. The north-facing facade incorporates large windows to maximize the intake of north light, while the enormous tree on the south facade naturally provides shade. Drawing inspiration from the surrounding trees, the construction includes vertical elements in the form of fins made from concrete and wood. These fins serve the purpose of reducing direct sunlight while mirroring the aesthetic of the tree trunks and branches.

Save this picture!
Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Image 16 of 17
Plan
Save this picture!
Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Inclined Studio

To establish a strong connection with nature, the design incorporates central courtyards with skylights, seamlessly bringing the outdoors inside. All workspaces are organized around an interior courtyard, which serves two purposes: it facilitates the flow between the interior spaces and creates a connection with the surrounding greenery and the sky. This design approach maximizes shaded light within the office and enhances the overall work experience. The interplay of horizontal and vertical elements contributes to the office's light and airy ambiance.

Save this picture!
Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Image 17 of 17
Section
Save this picture!
Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Inclined Studio

In addition to sunlight, materials, textures, and colors play a significant role in enhancing the workspaces. The office features a simple concrete floor covered in Kota stone, creating an elegant envelope for the workers. The exposed concrete roof adds to the aesthetic appeal. The interior design follows a minimalistic approach, aiming to keep the number of elements to a minimum. This deliberate simplicity directs attention to the carefully selected elements used throughout the space, further enhancing the overall design

Save this picture!
Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates - Interior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Inclined Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mandviwala Qutub and Associates
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesIndia
Cite: "Terra Office / Mandviwala Qutub and Associates" 10 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002238/terra-office-mandviwala-qutub-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags