World
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura

Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows, BeamTatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WindowsTatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Sink, Windows, CountertopTatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Arch, BeamTatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - More Images

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Detail
Vicente López, Argentina
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Fernando Schapochnik
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Image 15 of 22
Site Plan
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Image 22 of 22
Elevation
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment to be recycled is located in Vicente López, a neighborhood in the north of Gran Buenos Aires. The living unit is part of a group of houses that is organized in a succession of apartments and gardens. The house on the upper floor locates its expansion passing the courtyard of the unit on the ground floor, joining each other from a ladder.

Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Fernando Schapochnik
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Image 16 of 22
Axonometric
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Arch, Beam
© Fernando Schapochnik

The intervention in the pre-existing apartment consists of generating, with few variations, a readaptation of the spaces to adapt to the lifestyles of its new user. The container and the location of the services were maintained and recycled, and the living spaces were readapted in search of multifunctionality. Also, interior elements and enclosures were reconfigured to improve the connection in the interior, as well as the exterior.

Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door
© Fernando Schapochnik
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Image 17 of 22
Axonometric
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Image 18 of 22
Axonometric
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Sink, Windows, Countertop
© Fernando Schapochnik

The access to the unit is located on the ground floor, from where you take the stairs that lead to a corridor on the upper floor that is the point that links all the living spaces. The enclosures are preserved for structural reasons, and the biggest intervention was made in the living-dining room, which was enlarged in surface, getting rid of a partition, to incorporate a glass brick plane and a transparent door that generates two separate areas that do not lose their connection. 

Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Countertop, Sink, Windows, Kitchen
© Fernando Schapochnik
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Image 19 of 22
Floor Plan
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door
© Fernando Schapochnik

The kitchen was repurposed around an opening that connect with the living-dining area. Also incorporated a circular opening on the wall that leads to the main staircase, generating connexions between the spaces of the pre-existing home.

Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fernando Schapochnik
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Image 20 of 22
Floor Plan
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fernando Schapochnik

All the windows were replaced by panels that combine transparencies with glass bricks in different proportions depending on the need for more or less privacy in each space, and it increased the relationship with the outside and the views.

Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Fernando Schapochnik
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Image 21 of 22
Section
Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Fernando Schapochnik

In the central space, the completely transparent and large window allows a direct connection with the balcony, where a new staircase connects with the intervention on the roof. The terrace is incorporated to increase the habitable space in the house, and where you see the city and the garden downstairs of the house

Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Schapochnik

Project gallery

Risso Arquitectura
Cite: "Tatiana Apartment / Risso Arquitectura" [Piso Tatiana / Risso Arquitectura] 13 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

