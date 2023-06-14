Architecture and Memory: The Sense of Smell and Recollection

Save this picture! Tropical Shed / Laurent Troost Architectures. Image: © Joana França

When asked about his memories of the house where he spent part of his childhood, Finnish architect Juhani Pallasmaa says that more than sight, his memories are based on the smell of the house. According to him, each house has its own smell, which we do not always perceive when we are in it, but immediately recognize upon returning.

+ 5

The smell is a powerful trigger for memory construction, more so than sight and hearing. This is because it is intimately connected to the brain parts that process emotion and memory. When we smell a specific scent, it is first detected by the olfactory bulb, located in the limbic system of the brain. This is the same part that processes emotion and memory, which can be so powerful in evoking past experiences and feelings. Thus, when we encounter an odor associated with a past experience or emotion, it can trigger a powerful emotional response and vivid memories.

This "library of smells" stored in each person's memory can range from freshly cut grass smell, which evokes memories of childhood summers playing outdoors, to the smell of bread baking in the kitchen, which brings memories of family gatherings or even of a specific person. A wide range of situations also shows the subjectivity embodied in this sense since smells can affect people differently. One scent can trigger a pleasant memory for one person and an unpleasant one for another.

Beyond this challenge, if we understand the fundamental role of architecture in creating memorable experiences and memories, intentionally incorporating the sense of smell can enrich the user's experience. There are many aspects that build architecture's identity, its functionality, materiality, structural daring, and history, among many others. However, they focus solely on vision, leaving other senses, such as touch, hearing, smell, and taste, in the background.

Incorporating smell into architecture is part of the development of solutions that consider the relationship between all the sensory channels we use to read and perceive the spaces around us. This line of action and research is also directly related to neuroarchitecture – the idea that environments can improve people, generating healthy experiences for users. Neuroscience has been able, based on studies and exams, such as magnetic resonance and electroencephalogram, to observe that some of the triggers that activate some regions of the brain are aspects of architecture such as colors, textures, lighting, and, why not, smells. There are already discussions about olfactory comfort and the impact of odors on users' well-being based on studies that claim that when excessively strong, odors can disturb physical and psychological comfort and even cause eye irritation, nose and throat, nausea, and headaches. If for a long time, they also affect mood, anxiety, and stress levels.

Thus, orienting spaces through the senses is a valuable strategy applied to architecture that inspires positive experiences and memories, involving occupants at a deeper level of interaction.

Practically speaking, it is possible to find some retail stores that use carefully selected scents to create a particular atmosphere and enhance the shopping experience. In some hotel lobbies, aroma diffusers are used to create a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere. Moreover, some museums have experimented with incorporating scents into exhibitions to enhance the experience and provide a more immersive environment.

However, a more interesting approach intrinsically related to architectural design is to incorporate odors directly from construction materials or selected furniture. Pallasmaa, in an interview with Ila Bêka and Louise Lemoine, says that architecture could more actively integrate smells as design components. He cites wood as an example. According to the architect, this material emits a comfortable odor that pleases the "touch of the nose." In this sense, other natural materials also have characteristic smells, such as stones or fabrics, and they can also be treated with scented oils or other fragrances to create a pleasant aroma.

In addition, landscaped gardens are also part of architectural design and can feed users' olfactory memories, releasing pleasant and memorable natural fragrances. The NGÕ Alley House, built in Vietnam, has indoor gardens where spices and aromatic plants are grown to repel insects and relax the spirits. Plants can go even further in sensation range. Research claims that the scent of fresh flowers can create a welcoming and inviting atmosphere, while citrus fruits or peppermint can promote alertness and focus.

Designing architecture is an activity with great responsibility. The plans organized on a computer screen or paper will be the stage for those who inhabit them. They will mark experiences and memories throughout their existence. Thus, architects must use all possible means to generate quality spaces, incorporating into the design other potentialities of architecture beyond those related to the sense of sight. Therefore, thinking about the smell of the designed space can be an interesting strategy to approach architecture from a holistic perspective, not only in residential projects, where the relationship between human beings and the built environment is even more intimate, but also in healthcare, cultural, and community spaces, stimulating new experiences and building memories.