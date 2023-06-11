Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. KNIT House / UID Architects

KNIT House / UID Architects

Save
KNIT House / UID Architects

KNIT House / UID Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenKNIT House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamKNIT House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, ChairKNIT House / UID Architects - Exterior PhotographyKNIT House / UID Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nagano, Japan
  • Principal Architect: Keisuke MAEDA / UID
  • City: Nagano
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KNIT House / UID Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

The concept was for a large roof that gently outlines the earth and the sky. The house is built on a slope stretching from the mountainside to the base of the mountain, where there has been residential development since the 1970s. While the site is located near the city center, the area is abundant with greenery and nature. 

Save this picture!
KNIT House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Save this picture!
KNIT House / UID Architects - Image 15 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
KNIT House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

However, incongruous high-rise condominiums on the south side of the site, which is long and narrow in the north-south direction, created a strange view and made it difficult to secure natural light and privacy from the south side. On the other hand, the east side, with its difference in elevation, overlooked a beautiful river along the slope and had an excellent view of both the city and the mountains in the distance.

Save this picture!
KNIT House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Save this picture!
KNIT House / UID Architects - Image 18 of 19
Isometric Detail
Save this picture!
KNIT House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam, Chair, Column
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

We proposed a three-dimensional space that defines the interior and exterior areas with a sectional plan rooted in the earth that integrates the microtopography of the site and an expansive roof. Specifically, a large roof with 1,000 mm × 64 mm laminated wood woven in a 2,700 mm grid pattern is supported by six cross-shaped steel pillars.

Save this picture!
KNIT House / UID Architects - Exterior Photography
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Save this picture!
KNIT House / UID Architects - Image 16 of 19
Section

The flat and rigid roof and multiple floor levels continually inspire a variety of spatial experiences in relation to the exterior, gradually shifting the quality of the space from open to introverted. In current times, when buildings often diverge from the surrounding environment, carefully decoding the given topography and surrounding environment and reconstructing the rich relationship between people and architecture will lead to the restoration of the natural landscape in this area.

Save this picture!
KNIT House / UID Architects - Exterior Photography
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
UID Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "KNIT House / UID Architects" 11 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002065/knit-house-uid-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags