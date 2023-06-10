In Pride of Idleness Pavilion / Foster + Partners

Save this picture! Courtesy of Aaron Hargreaves, Akash Changlani

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion is a result of what initially started as an open call for architects at Foster + Partners to create a temporary structure for Pride Month in 2022. In Pride of Idleness, one of the winning designs was crafted with circular design principles in mind. The design concept was to open a discussion in the architectural profession, on taking pride and liberation of “taking a rest” from work while honoring Pride Month.

The designers were given free rein by Foster + Partners. The only specification was to use entirely reclaimed materials, coming from a previous temporary structure designed by Foster + Partners, also for Pride. This showcased the beauty and potential of repurposing existing materials laying in the model workshop, including the timber frame, ropes, and pedestals.

The pavilion was designed by Akash Changlani and Isik Goren. Both Isik and Akash, coming from an architectural background, specialized in building science and technology, and now practicing in the field of sustainability.

“In present-day culture, especially in the architectural profession, pride, and dignity are associated with work, production, and the self-reflection of being busy; whereas idleness, or “not doing anything” is not necessarily glorified or held in honor. We wanted to offer an outdoor space for respite for employees, a place to take intentional breaks while offering views of the sky and the rest of the campus’ outdoor space, where it is currently located. The pavilion represents taking pride in natural ways of being and living, which we aren’t meant to have shame in the first place.” – Isik says

“In the making of the pavilion, the idea is materialized as an enclosed frame of an octagon. On each face, the ropes from the colors of the pride are handwoven and united at the top, which then forms a spirograph with an opening to the sky. The space offers the habitant an experience of holding the head up by looking up as a gesture of pride and dignity. Meanwhile, the ropes on each side face act as a semi-transparent screen to make dialogue between indoors and outdoors.” – Akash says

The sustainable and circular design aspects were further emphasized by designers, they hand-weaved all the reclaimed ropes with no additional metal joinery. The reclaimed timber sections were also kept largely at their original length to avoid waste from cut-offs.

Originally intended to be a temporary installation for Pride Month, the pavilion's positive impact on the Foster + Partners campus and its employees led to the decision to keep it as a permanent installation by the practice. The design was open to the public during the Foster + Partners Open House. It was also featured in the London Festival of Architecture and Architecture LGBT platforms.