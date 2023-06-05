Nile as Laboratory: The Pavilion of Egypt Explores Architecture and Territory at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture! Installation at La Biennale di Venezia. Image Courtesy of NiLab

Along the longest river in the world, the Nile River, various landscapes and natural environments have been negatively impacted by interventions that do not consider the context or respect local cultures. In response, NiLab the Egyptian Pavilion at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, aims to revisit these places and highlight the value of architectural design in promoting more sustainable and culturally aware development along the river. The exhibition titled "NiLab: Nile as Laboratory", recognizes the Nile's exceptional geographical size, historical significance, and impact on natural and human landscapes, making it an ideal backdrop for reflection on contemporary issues.

Curated by Ahmed Sami Abd Elrahman, Marina Tornatora, Ottavio Amaro, Moataz Samir, and Ghada Farouk, NiLab serves as a laboratory for knowledge and the generation of ideas and projects related to the Nile. The presentation fosters discussions on water, climate change, and sustainable development. The exhibition is divided into six themes: Nature, Agro, Urbe, Infrastructure, Industry, and Archaeology, each corresponding to different portions of the Nile landscape. Architects from various universities and countries have collaborated on 18 project intervention sites, showcasing a range of innovative and environmentally conscious approaches.

The exhibition invites participation, research, and international dialogue on climate change, water scarcity, and sustainable development. Future scenarios are envisioned by presenting a comprehensive framework of studies and proposals that analyze the respective sites' challenges. The projects aim to restore the balance between nature, human intervention, and historic preservation. Furthermore, the architectural design proposals aspire to create new conditions for harmonious living while respecting the local context. The exhibition does not provide a definitive research conclusion but encourages ongoing reflection. It invites students, teachers, and researchers to actively participate in discussions regarding potential future scenarios for the river.

Upon entering the Egypt Pavilion, visitors are immersed in a space that allows them to experience the Nile River's perspective. Projections throughout the room guide the public along the river's path, from Lake Nasser to the Mediterranean Sea, showcasing the intertwined relationship between nature, civilization, and history. At the center of the pavilion, a reconstruction of a Sun Boat, an ancient Egyptian ritual boat symbolizing rebirth, serves as a surreal presence. Additionally, a table allows visitors to explore books that summarize the projects and visions developed for the Nile, emphasizing the collective architectural work conducted.

The river must remain the center of life and development in Egypt through research and cooperation between countries. --Ahmed Sami Abd Elrahman, Marina Tornatora, Ottavio Amaro, Moataz Samir, and Ghada Farouk, Curators of the Egyptian Pavilion

Other countries have presented exhibitions exploring the importance of using local landscapes and resources in the built environment’s future at the 2023 Architecture Biennale. The Spanish Pavilion “Foodscapes” focuses on production, distribution, and consumption architecture. Future models to feed the world without damaging the planet are imagined to concentrate on the Spanish ago-architecture context. The Belgian Pavilion “In Vivo” investigates the architect’s new relationship with resources. Moreover, the display challenges our production system and suggests more sustainable architectural alternatives. The Saudi Arabia pavilion “Irth” explores the qualities of materials concerning the Saudi landscape.