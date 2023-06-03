Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Save
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior PhotographyMiyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, TableMiyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairMiyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior PhotographyMiyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture
Taiwa, Japan
  • Design Team: Isao Miyazaki, Hiroshi Katsumata, Yusuke Ishiwata, Mayumi Kakami
  • Structural Engineers: Haruo Kobayashi, Hirotaka Ando, Syusuke Tada
  • Mep Engineers: Shingo Suzuki, Satoshi Ogawa, Yukihiro Hayashi
  • Gas Engineers: Toshiyuki Kawai, Kota Taoda, Ryota Akai, Masanobu Okazaki, Yutaka Usui
  • Client: Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd
  • Furniture Design: OKAMURA CORPORATION
  • Artwork Designer: Design matka
  • City: Taiwa
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
© Norihito Yamauchi

An Open Design for a Center of Open Innovation - Research and development facility for the Tokyo Electron group, a leading semiconductor manufacturer

Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Facade
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 33 of 34
Plans
Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Wood
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Table
© Norihito Yamauchi

This new facility is a center for open innovation that aims at creating cutting-edge technology and improved productivity. Its large roof, reflecting the spirit of an open factory, welcomes the local community and the atrium filled with natural light promotes an unfettered workstyle. Local building materials such as Minamisanriku cedars and Inai stones are used in the construction, while artwork by local students is placed throughout the interior. The design of the building embodies the client’s intent to contribute to the area’s recovery from the great earthquake as well as to create a space with a cozy atmosphere. It is a place for learning and gaining inspiration through interdisciplinary interactions, leading to the prospect of a greater future.

Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography
© Norihito Yamauchi

The Innovation Area is an open, comfortable space enveloped in the warmth of wood. This is the "face" of the building, comprising a brightly illuminated entrance hall, a dining area, and a lounge that promotes free and diverse work styles. The green mounds stretching out in front of the building are in harmony with the magnificent mountain scenery that surrounds the building. The design promotes exchanges and co-creation on the part of employees and partner companies that will heighten creativity in the future.

Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 28 of 34
Arhitectural Composition Diagram

The Creative Office is centered in the atrium which is bathed in natural lighting. The environment is designed to stimulate communication between employees and heighten intellectual productivity. The windows on the north and south afford a view of the lush green landscape and are equipped with ventilation units that incorporate the breezes, utilizing natural energy to reduce power consumption and achieve a comfortable work environment. The interior space changes in appearance depending on the time of day and the weather outside. The design encourages work style freedom and the interior functions as a wellness workplace that regulates the daily rhythms of the employees and helps ensure their physical and mental health.

Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Norihito Yamauchi

Eco-friendly landscaping - The disposal of excess soil from construction comes with a large carbon footprint generated by fuel consumption during transportation. Repurposing the soil within the site reduced the project’s environmental impact. The lush green mounds are not only a landscape feature that forms a harmonious relationship with the surrounding scenery and the building but also gently block views from the outside looking in.

Save this picture!
Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Norihito Yamauchi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1 Chome Momijigaoka, Taiwa, Kurokawa District, Miyagi 981-3622, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureJapan

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 03 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001803/miyagi-technology-innovation-center-taisei-design-planners-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags