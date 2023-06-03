Miyagi Technology Innovation Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

+ 29

Design Team: Isao Miyazaki, Hiroshi Katsumata, Yusuke Ishiwata, Mayumi Kakami

Structural Engineers: Haruo Kobayashi, Hirotaka Ando, Syusuke Tada

Mep Engineers: Shingo Suzuki, Satoshi Ogawa, Yukihiro Hayashi

Gas Engineers: Toshiyuki Kawai, Kota Taoda, Ryota Akai, Masanobu Okazaki, Yutaka Usui

Client: Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd

Furniture Design: OKAMURA CORPORATION

Artwork Designer: Design matka

City: Taiwa

Country: Japan

An Open Design for a Center of Open Innovation - Research and development facility for the Tokyo Electron group, a leading semiconductor manufacturer

This new facility is a center for open innovation that aims at creating cutting-edge technology and improved productivity. Its large roof, reflecting the spirit of an open factory, welcomes the local community and the atrium filled with natural light promotes an unfettered workstyle. Local building materials such as Minamisanriku cedars and Inai stones are used in the construction, while artwork by local students is placed throughout the interior. The design of the building embodies the client’s intent to contribute to the area’s recovery from the great earthquake as well as to create a space with a cozy atmosphere. It is a place for learning and gaining inspiration through interdisciplinary interactions, leading to the prospect of a greater future.

The Innovation Area is an open, comfortable space enveloped in the warmth of wood. This is the "face" of the building, comprising a brightly illuminated entrance hall, a dining area, and a lounge that promotes free and diverse work styles. The green mounds stretching out in front of the building are in harmony with the magnificent mountain scenery that surrounds the building. The design promotes exchanges and co-creation on the part of employees and partner companies that will heighten creativity in the future.

The Creative Office is centered in the atrium which is bathed in natural lighting. The environment is designed to stimulate communication between employees and heighten intellectual productivity. The windows on the north and south afford a view of the lush green landscape and are equipped with ventilation units that incorporate the breezes, utilizing natural energy to reduce power consumption and achieve a comfortable work environment. The interior space changes in appearance depending on the time of day and the weather outside. The design encourages work style freedom and the interior functions as a wellness workplace that regulates the daily rhythms of the employees and helps ensure their physical and mental health.

Eco-friendly landscaping - The disposal of excess soil from construction comes with a large carbon footprint generated by fuel consumption during transportation. Repurposing the soil within the site reduced the project’s environmental impact. The lush green mounds are not only a landscape feature that forms a harmonious relationship with the surrounding scenery and the building but also gently block views from the outside looking in.