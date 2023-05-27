Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Super 18 Apartment / Hyper + Simon Henry

Super 18 Apartment / Hyper + Simon Henry

Super 18 Apartment / Hyper + Simon Henry

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture, Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Paris, France
  Architects: Hyper, Simon Henry
  Area: 45
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Giaime Meloni
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: JUNG, Scrigno, Silent Gliss
Super 18 Apartment / Hyper + Simon Henry - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Giaime Meloni

Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the transformation of a 45m2 apartment on the 12th floor of the Boucry Tower (named Super 18 at its delivery), a discreet icon of north-eastern Paris. Built by Jean-Robert Delb in 1974 on the edge of the Plaine Saint-Denis, it is almost invisible in the Parisian skyline and can only be seen from the main infrastructural axes. A true reduction of the metropolis by the diversity of the households it contains and its programmatic diversity is an example of the successful integration of high-rise buildings into the city.

Super 18 Apartment / Hyper + Simon Henry - Interior Photography, Closet
© Giaime Meloni
Super 18 Apartment / Hyper + Simon Henry
Floor Plan
Super 18 Apartment / Hyper + Simon Henry - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Giaime Meloni

In order to meet the needs of the clients of a hybrid place between living and working, the renovation reduces the servants’ functions of the dwelling to their bare essentials. The bathroom, kitchen, library and storage are integrated into the «service walls», freeing up a large space open to the metropolitan skyline and resembling both a home and an office. The uses coexist in an open plan and are separated by a large curved curtain modulating the space according to the hours of the day. 

Super 18 Apartment / Hyper + Simon Henry - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Giaime Meloni
Super 18 Apartment / Hyper + Simon Henry
Axonometric - Interior

The project demonstrates the capacity of these large condominiums inherited from modernity to adapt to the evolution of lifestyles through the flexibility conferred by the rationality of their structure and argues for their regeneration rather than their demolition.  

Super 18 Apartment / Hyper + Simon Henry - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Giaime Meloni

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Paris, France

Hyper
Simon Henry
Concrete, Fabric

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments, Interior Design, Residential Interiors, Apartment Interiors, France

"Super 18 Apartment / Hyper + Simon Henry" 27 May 2023. ArchDaily.

