8 Common Building Access Requirements for Architectural Projects

In medieval cities, walls played a crucial function, acting both as a defense against external threats and as a symbol of power and control, while also regulating local trade. The access to the interior of these cities was strictly controlled by guarded gates, drawbridges, and portcullises, ensuring the free flow of local residents and simultaneously obstructing travelers and potential invaders. While fortified towers and armed guards are now primarily associated with prisons, creating access conditions that promote security, reliability, and practicality remains a challenge for architects and designers, especially in complex infrastructure projects such as airports, hospitals, and educational centers.

In order to achieve these objectives, it is crucial to have a thorough understanding of the specific demands and variables of each scenario, as well as to guarantee full compliance with local guidelines and security regulations. For instance, although controlling access through a sliding door may seem simpler, it can result in the door constantly being open during high footfall periods such as rush hour times in commercial buildings, posing a security issue as well as allowing cold air to consistently rush into the building, affecting heating costs and carbon footprint while creating a pressurisation issue, especially in tall buildings. Even seemingly straightforward elements such as electronic locks or access controls can directly impact the smooth functioning of a certain space in day-to-day life.

dormakaba is a global company specializing in security and smart access technology. It offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including locks, access control systems, automatic doors, revolving doors, electronic keys, building security systems, and door accessories. These solutions are widely utilized in various sectors, including hospitals, airports, hotels, commercial buildings, government facilities and more. Recently, dormakaba launched a new content hub specifically designed for architects and planners. The platform serves as a valuable resource that provides all the necessary information for specifying access solutions. Additionally, the hub regularly publishes engaging articles and topics tailored to this audience, offering assistance, inspiration, and valuable insights. In the following section, we will delve into the key phases of these projects in detail, regardless of their scale or scope. By following these guidelines, architects and planners can ensure a seamless flow throughout the entire process – from design and installation to ongoing support.

Project requirements review

The main goal of the requirements review is to conduct a thorough examination and evaluation of the specific needs of a given project. This process entails a detailed analysis of the project's scope, purpose, and potential security risks, aiming to achieve a comprehensive understanding of its unique characteristics and challenges. Various factors are taken into consideration, including access control, surveillance, intrusion detection, visitor management, and other related aspects. These factors encompass a range of entry systems and security measures, such as security cameras, alarms, barriers, and other relevant technologies. During the review, factors such as budget, feasibility, functionality, and project-specific requirements are carefully considered.

Regulatory standards and compliance

The aim is to guarantee compliance with entry systems and safety regulations by offering expert guidance on industry standards such as EN 16005 and BS 7036, which outline the safe usage of automatic doors. Additionally, adherence to regulations such as the Equalities Acts, BS 8300, and building regulations for inclusive building design ensures accessibility and inclusivity. When implementing an entry system, the ultimate priority should always be to prioritize safety, accessibility, and compliance.

Fire and escape route evaluation

Expert professionals can also offer guidance on achieving fire safety objectives in a practical, user-friendly, and cost-effective manner, regardless of the type of building. This includes evaluating fire and escape routes to meet the highest level of safety and compliance – all while prioritizing practicality and user-friendliness.

Solution and security development

Following a meticulous assessment of each intended entrance and exit, comprehensive entrance solutions are formulated, blending design and functionality to ensure safety, practicality, and energy efficiency. The outcome is a cohesive proposal in which all elements synergistically work together, mutually enhancing one another to establish an environment that is efficient, secure, and convenient.

Project scheduling and risk assessment

Risk assessments play a vital role in meticulously analyzing potential risks and threats that may impact the project's security. This analysis enables the identification of necessary security measures to effectively mitigate these risks. By conducting this assessment, professionals can confidently incorporate the most suitable solutions, reducing the likelihood of changes during the project design process.

Specifications and design development

Once the risk assessment is finalized, comprehensive specifications and CAD drawings are prepared. These specifications are developed by architects who possess the necessary standard compliance certifications, independent testing, and environmental product declarations. The CAD drawings provide an accurate visual representation of the proposed solutions, aiding in better comprehension and efficient implementation.

BIM support

Utilizing standardized and parametric BIM objects enhances the consistency and precision of the models, reducing errors and the need for rework during the construction phase. The extensive library of BIM objects facilitates seamless collaboration between design and construction teams, delivering substantial benefits to the design and construction process. By improving overall project quality and productivity, the use of BIM objects contributes to a more successful outcome.

Single source of supply, installation and maintenance

Opting to collaborate with a single vendor that fulfills all security and access solution requirements brings about notable enhancements in efficiency and system integration. This approach streamlines communication and empowers the company to offer comprehensive customer support, encompassing everything from application assistance to product maintenance and technological updates. As a result, the customer experience becomes more seamless and successful, with a tailored, end-to-end service that caters to their specific needs.

