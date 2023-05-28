Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos

Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos

Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Alvorada Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1152 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Mello
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fernando Jaeger, Ipel, Ladrilar, Machado de Assis, Polytec, Portobello, Terracor
  • Lead Architect: Fabio Guzzo
Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Ana Mello

Text description provided by the architects. Townhouses are a kind of refuge within the city of São Paulo. Some of them seem frozen in time, almost intact, while others don't hesitate to dream of major changes.

Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Sink
© Ana Mello

That's how we received the project for the Gonzalez Monteiro residence. For over 40 years, a couple lived there, witnessing generations grow. The desire to be together and the family's new needs motivated a complete intervention in the property.

Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Ana Mello
Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos - Image 23 of 23
Plans
Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Ana Mello

The façade sought unity among the neighbors, respecting the height of the adjacent houses and adopting neutral tones and materials. Inside, the use of light and calm colors brings a new sensation to the home.

Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Ana Mello

The ground floor, previously dark and divided with a staircase separating the rooms, gave way to a spacious, continuous, well-lit, and ventilated hall.

Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ana Mello
Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Ana Mello

The kitchen receives the morning sun, and at night, artificial lighting creates a pleasant and tranquil atmosphere.

Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Chair, Facade
© Ana Mello

At the back, in the former annex, a space was created for cooking and receiving guests. There, a combination of hydraulic tiles adds color and movement to the environments.

The upper floor was reconfigured to accommodate two suites. The bathrooms were designed with zenithal lighting and permanent ventilation. On the rooftop, an office was positioned, opening up to a solarium with a view of the Ibirapuera Gymnasium.

Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Ana Mello

The brick that once composed the side structure of the house was stripped, reminiscent of the original structural system. Metal beams necessary to open up the spaces were left exposed whenever possible, revealing some of the interventions through the structural system.

Architecture has the ability to provide new possibilities for the use of spaces, new routines, and relationships among people. This home has always been a family gathering point, and now with completely renovated spaces, it will allow for new dynamics and many other family experiences.

Project gallery

About this office
Alvorada Arquitetos
Office

Materials

SteelBrick

Cite: "Gonzalez Monteiro House / Alvorada Arquitetos" [Residência Gonzalez Monteiro / Alvorada Arquitetos] 28 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001292/gonzalez-monteiro-house-alvorada-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags