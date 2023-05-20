Beyond Fitness Studio / MAG.DESIGN + DRAA

+ 14

Services • Berlín, Germany Architects: DRAA, MAG.DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 340 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Waldemar Saleskki

Lead Architects: Matthias J Götz, Nicolas del Rio

Design Team: Felipe Camus, Sibylle Pelzer, Francisco Delgado, Linh Le

City: Berlín

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Beyond is the third studio designed by MAG.DESIGN and DRAA, in collaboration with the visionary founder of boutique gym BECYCLE, Gundula Cöllen. The studio is located on Reichenberger Straße, a rapidly developing "Kietz" in the trendy Berlin neighborhood of Kreuzberg, and is tucked away in the backyard of an industrial business.

As with their previous projects, the design team focused on an experimental design that reimagines the spatial experience of a fitness studio. The entrance to the studio is a discreet industrial door, hidden in a passageway between backyards. Upon entering, visitors are immediately surprised by the drastic change of scenery, inviting them to explore the studio further. The design's goal was to create the intentional sensation of entering a rabbit hole into another world.

The design of the studio posed the significant challenge of harmonizing the divergent design languages of the two different buildings, one industrial and the other an apartment building, between which the studio extends. This had to be achieved while preserving the historical integrity of the existing structure. The modular structure used in the studio not only aimed to replace drywall but also to infuse the two existing buildings, with the help of an architectural parasite, into a unified entity.

Regarding the modular structure, the design team opted to test the visual counterpoint between a prefabricated cross-laminated timber (CLT) structure within an existing brick building. This highlights the redundancy of self-sustaining structures in the realm of interiors, providing a strong effect of truth, refuge, and containment, far from a false manufactured and artificial atmosphere. This approach represents an interesting contrast to traditional interior design methods and opens up a broad debate on mechanized wood in construction, which is rarely related to haptics.

Regarding functionality, the design team understands that Beyond is a place to focus on the body and mind, taking a break from daily routines. The studio's offerings include meditative yoga, reformer pilates, and HIIT classes. To meet the different needs of each training session, the lighting design, in collaboration with Marco Riedel, adapts to different moods, from warm and relaxing chandelier lighting to a dynamic club experience.

The selection of materials used in the studio follows a radically sustainable approach. Instead of tons of drywall, the various rooms of the studio are separated by modular solid spruce wood walls. This reduces the amount of drywall used by over 90% compared to previously designed studios. Only special drywall panels are still used in wet areas. To balance the soft and warm wood structure, Mont Blanc blocks of cold and hard quartzite have been used for the reception desk and makeup counters.