Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten

+ 30

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The listed historic granary, built in 1897/98, is situated at the former “Lehrter” freight station and was the first warehouse in Berlin to experiment with grain storage in response to the growing population of the late 19th century.

In 1916, an extension was built for the comparative evaluation of silo and bulk storage as well as the testing of modern machine technology. A new reinforced concrete skeleton was installed and the extension got its special trichet storage ceilings.

The conversion is defined by the partial dismantling of existing concrete supporting structures and a few striking structural interventions as well as its rooftop extension.

By means of a sequence of space-creating interventions, which were carefully developed in harmony with the listed building, it was possible to convert the building for contemporary use.