Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten

Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten

Mixed Use Architecture, Public Architecture, Office Buildings
Berlin, Germany
Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Tjark Spille

Text description provided by the architects. The listed historic granary, built in 1897/98, is situated at the former “Lehrter” freight station and was the first warehouse in Berlin to experiment with grain storage in response to the growing population of the late 19th century.

Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Cityscape
© Tjark Spille
Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Tjark Spille

In 1916, an extension was built for the comparative evaluation of silo and bulk storage as well as the testing of modern machine technology. A new reinforced concrete skeleton was installed and the extension got its special trichet storage ceilings.

Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten - Interior Photography, Column
© Tjark Spille
Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten - Interior Photography, Column, Arch, Beam
© Tjark Spille
Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten - Image 22 of 35
Plan - Ground floor

The conversion is defined by the partial dismantling of existing concrete supporting structures and a few striking structural interventions as well as its rooftop extension.

Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Tjark Spille

By means of a sequence of space-creating interventions, which were carefully developed in harmony with the listed building, it was possible to convert the building for contemporary use.

Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten - Column, Beam
© Tjark Spille

Berlin, Germany

AFF architekten
Materials

Concrete, Brick

Mixed Use Architecture, Public Architecture, Offices, Office buildings, Germany

Cite: "Kornversuchsspeicher Extension / AFF architekten" 19 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001194/kornversuchsspeicher-extension-aff-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

