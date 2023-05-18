Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Dune House / WHALE!

Dune House / WHALE!

Save
Dune House / WHALE!

Dune House / WHALE! - Exterior Photography, FacadeDune House / WHALE! - Interior Photography, ConcreteDune House / WHALE! - Exterior PhotographyDune House / WHALE! - Interior PhotographyDune House / WHALE! - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Tunquen, Chile
  • Architects: WHALE!
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  305
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Natalia Oyarzún
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Image 16 of 25
Axo
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Exterior Photography
© Natalia Oyarzún

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Duna is located on a flat terrain, without views, and exposed to both the north wind and the main road of the La Boca fund in Tunquén. It appears to the environment as a tapered body devoid of openings.

Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Exterior Photography
© Natalia Oyarzún
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Image 18 of 25
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Natalia Oyarzún

The walls, too long, are covered in untreated 1x4'' wood, like the board fences, covers, or quarters that abound in the area to cover sawmill sheds or simply to delimit plots.

Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Exterior Photography
© Natalia Oyarzún
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Image 19 of 25
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Interior Photography
© Natalia Oyarzún

Nothing of the program is revealed to the landscape, only a body, a skin, and a distant expression of a sphinx. Once the threshold is crossed, the enigma is solved. The interiors do not encompass the entirety of the volume that is appreciated from the exterior. Instead, a linear and alternating sequence of rooms and courtyards.

Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Natalia Oyarzún
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Image 20 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Natalia Oyarzún

The simple program on the first level includes a living room, which includes the kitchen, and two twin bedrooms linked to private bathrooms. A system of four sliding doors allows for flexible spatial rearrangements.

Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Interior Photography
© Natalia Oyarzún
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Image 21 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Natalia Oyarzún

On the second floor, the master bedroom with bathroom and a lookout terrace in search of distant geographies. The main courtyard, elongated and sunny, includes a deck, a pool, a gray gravel surface, and a service area.

Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Natalia Oyarzún
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Image 22 of 25
Elevation
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Interior Photography
© Natalia Oyarzún

The private courtyard, square and with soft ground, serves as natural light for the two bedrooms on the first level. Since the house was completed, the bolds, liters, and other native species have had a respite from the north wind and are beginning to let go of their shyness to grow with greater vigor.

Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Interior Photography
© Natalia Oyarzún
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Image 23 of 25
Elevation
Save this picture!
Dune House / WHALE! - Interior Photography, Beam
© Natalia Oyarzún

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
WHALE!
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Dune House / WHALE!" [Casa Duna / WHALE!] 18 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001189/dune-house-whale> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags