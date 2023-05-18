Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
DS House / Wahana Architects

DS House / Wahana Architects

DS House / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, ChairDS House / Wahana Architects - Interior PhotographyDS House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeDS House / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamDS House / Wahana Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Design Team: Cendana M Putra
  • Interior Designer: Ady Putra
  • Structure Engineer: Ricky Theo
  • City: Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
DS House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. The house boasts a design that seamlessly integrates nature into every aspect, embracing a strong connection with the outdoors. From the exterior, lush greenery surrounds the property, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere. The woven façade, with its intricate patterns, not only adds a touch of drama but also serves as a filter, allowing glimpses of the vibrant garden from every room.

DS House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography
© Ernest Theofilus
DS House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Ernest Theofilus

As you step inside, the interior spaces are carefully planned to maximize the views of the surrounding greenery. The open space concept on the second floor, comprising the living room, dining area, and pantry, features expansive windows that frame the beautiful garden landscape. Natural light floods the rooms, accentuating the vibrant colors of the plants and creating a sense of tranquility.

DS House / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Ernest Theofilus
DS House / Wahana Architects - Image 19 of 28
Plan - 1st Floor

In the private area on the third floor, the master bedroom takes full advantage of the green aspect. The balcony, covered with woven materials, provides a cozy spot where the owner can enjoy a cup of coffee while overlooking the lush garden. Large windows in each bedroom offer panoramic views, allowing the children to wake up to the sight of nature and experience a sense of harmony and well-being.

DS House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Handrail
© Ernest Theofilus
DS House / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair
© Ernest Theofilus
DS House / Wahana Architects - Image 26 of 28
Section 02

The green aspect continues to thrive on the top floor, where a lush rooftop garden is nestled. This verdant oasis, complete with carefully selected plants and a variety of textures, creates a peaceful retreat for relaxation and contemplation. The adjacent semi-outdoor multifunctional area, enclosed with woven materials, provides a versatile space that can be enjoyed in any weather, further enhancing the connection between indoor and outdoor living.

DS House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Beam
© Ernest Theofilus

With a strong emphasis on incorporating nature, every room in the house offers glimpses of the beautiful garden, infusing the interior with a sense of serenity and harmony. The design creates a seamless integration between indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing residents to bask in the beauty of nature from the comfort of their own homes.

DS House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography
© Ernest Theofilus

Cite: "DS House / Wahana Architects" 18 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001059/ds-house-wahana-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

