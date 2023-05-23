Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 3D Printing Lightweight, Insulated Walls Using Cement-Free Mineral Foam

3D Printing Lightweight, Insulated Walls Using Cement-Free Mineral Foam

Save
3D Printing Lightweight, Insulated Walls Using Cement-Free Mineral Foam

Harnessing the power of moldless manufacturing through large-scale robotic 3D printing, research at ETH Zürich in collaboration with FenX AG delves into the use of cement-free mineral foam made from recycled waste. The objective is to build wall systems that are monolithic, lightweight, and immediately insulated, minimizing material use, labor requirements, and associated costs.

Cement-free mineral foam is a porous material that can be applied in varying densities, strategically distributing insulation and strength where needed. This technique optimizes the thermal performance and energy consumption necessary to heat interior spaces. Furthermore, by using a single material with different densities, it facilitates the future reuse and recycling of its parts, which already have a lower carbon footprint than plastic or aerated concrete foams.

Save this picture!
3D Printing Lightweight, Insulated Walls Using Cement-Free Mineral Foam - Image 7 of 10
© Hyuk Sung Kwon
Save this picture!
3D Printing Lightweight, Insulated Walls Using Cement-Free Mineral Foam - Image 8 of 10
© Hyuk Sung Kwon

The specific project is called Airlements. With a height of 2 meters, Airlements is a prototype of a wall made up of the assembly of four 3D printed parts. Each hollow segment weighs 25kg and was printed in less than an hour, then allowed to harden over the course of a week in a controlled environment. Operating in a temperature range of 20 to 28 degrees Celsius and a relative humidity of 20 to 70%, this configuration eliminates the need for energy-intensive processing, a significant advance over previous studies involving cement-free mineral foams. The corrugated texture of each piece provides greater strength and structural integrity to the final structure.

Save this picture!
3D Printing Lightweight, Insulated Walls Using Cement-Free Mineral Foam - Image 10 of 10
Diagram: Segmentation and Foam Casting
Save this picture!
3D Printing Lightweight, Insulated Walls Using Cement-Free Mineral Foam - Image 9 of 10
© Hyuk Sung Kwon

To transform it into a cohesive monolithic system, the hollow core can be filled with mineral foam and sealed with a protective covering of cementless plaster. In this way, they can be used as non-structural exterior walls. Additionally, the casting process allows for the seamless integration of reinforcements and infrastructure facilities, expanding the potential applications of this technology. As the research progresses, emphasis will be placed on improving the load capacity of the resulting elements and refining the manufacturing precision of the 3D printing system.

Save this picture!
3D Printing Lightweight, Insulated Walls Using Cement-Free Mineral Foam - Image 5 of 10
© Hyuk Sung Kwon

Team DBT: Patrick Bedarf, Anna, Szabo, Prof. Benjamin Dillenburger
Team FenX: Alex Heusi, Aybige, Öztüre, Lex Reiter, Enrico Scoccimarro, Michele Zanini, Etienne Jeoffroy
Technical Support: Tobias Hartmann, Cilgia Salzgeber, Jonathan Leu, Lucas Petrus, Philippe Fleischmann, Michael Lyrenmann, Heinz Richner, Bharath Seshadri, Angela Yoo
Photography: Hyuk Sung Kwon
Funding: Innosuisse 41905.1 IP-EE

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
José Tomás Franco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: José Tomás Franco. "3D Printing Lightweight, Insulated Walls Using Cement-Free Mineral Foam" 23 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000867/3d-printing-lightweight-insulated-walls-using-cement-free-mineral-foam> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags