Marta Maccaglia Receives the DIVIA Award: Diversity in Architecture 2023

Save this picture! School in Upper Anapati. Image © Eleazar Cuadros

The Diversity in Architecture Prize (DIVIA) was awarded to Italian architect Marta Maccaglia, founder of Semillas, for her commitment to educational construction in Peru. This international recognition of 20,000 euros aims to promote the visibility of women in the architecture industry. Among the five finalists of this edition were Tosin Oshinowo (Nigeria), May al-Ibrashy (Egypt), Noella Nibakuze (Rwanda), and Katherine Clarke and Liza Fior (United Kingdom).

The jury, composed of Sol Camacho, Odile Decq, Rahul Mehrotra, and Martha Thorne, stated: "We were impressed by the consistency of the architectural approach in Marta Maccaglia's projects, from small to large. Each project also reflects the local culture and peculiarities of the place. Working in neglected regions, Maccaglia's buildings respond to the dynamic needs of the community with a humanistic approach and bold commitment."

Italian architect Marta Maccaglia, born in 1983, established her non-profit architectural organization just three years after her arrival in Peru. Her studio, Semillas, builds schools and public spaces in the most remote areas of the Peruvian jungle. Based in Pangoa, Lima, and San Ignacio, Maccaglia leads her organization with an interdisciplinary team of architects, builders, and artisans, and executes her projects by collaborating with government and educational institutions.

Save this picture! La arquitecta Marta Maccaglia. Image © Eleazar Cuadros

"For me, education is the most important instrument for freedom. If we want a better society, we need an educated population. Architecture can make a difference here: architecture is social." - Marta Maccaglia, founder of Semillas.

The work of Marta Maccaglia and the four finalist architects will be exhibited at the ANCB The Aedes Metropolitan Laboratory in Berlin until May 13 and will then continue in other German and international cities.