Balancing Form and Function: The Art of Designing a Good Chair

Designing a good chair is a much more challenging task than we might think. To begin with, several factors must be addressed, such as ergonomics, aesthetics, materials, functionality and durability. In addition, it is essential to define the purpose for which it will be used: an office chair has different requirements than a reading armchair or a dining chair, for example. Only when all these elements are carefully balanced and thought-out can you achieve a truly excellent chair. And often, a good design can end up triggering many other variations throughout the years.

The Ola Tub chair –the newest addition to the Ola seating family– is an example of the longevity of good design, manufactured by Boss Design in the UK. Collaborating with renowned German furniture designer Wolfgang CR Mezger, the chair is an evolution of the original Ola-Monoshell, offering an extra level of comfort, support and safety. The design team's main objective was to maintain the iconic lines and subtle elegance of the original Ola chair, while enhancing its comfort and support features, for a more relaxed and supportive position for a variety of uses.

The original Ola-Monoshel has a distinctive design, with a shell-shaped back and seat, which gives it a striking appearance. It is designed to be highly comfortable and supportive, with a shape that cradles the body and provides ample lumbar support. This ergonomics makes it suitable for long periods of sitting, and is ideal for office settings, waiting areas, and other environments where comfort and durability are important.

As for the newest addition to the Ola family, the Ola Tub design features sculpted sides and arms to provide a more comfortable and secure seating experience. In addition, its arms, sides, seat, and back provide a sense of stability. According to the brand, "Ola Tub's sides curve gently up to crest with subtle gullwing-shaped arms for a sit that is restful, supportive and secure."

Because of its design and ergonomics, it is suitable for use in informal coffee and breakout room areas, as well as in meeting rooms. Its uncomplicated shape means that it easily adapts to both serious and relaxed environments. As Mark Barrell, Design Director, points out, "We put comfort first. Even from the earliest prototypes, we have never deviated from that principle. Our design process has been all about fine-tuning the details surrounding the comfort offered by the Ola, and now the Ola Tub."

It is important to mention that Boss Design sought to incorporate highly modular design features for this product, allowing customers to easily change the upholstery of the chair, and providing the flexibility to change its colors, fabrics, and even update its base structure. This feature is a notable advantage, as it extends the life of the chair and also reduces its environmental impact, aligning with the company's commitment to sustainability and the environment.

The chair comes in six basic color options, with several fabric and finish options. It is manufactured in three options: minimal polypropylene shell, a cushioned seat, or a fully upholstered, plush interior. It is also available in six different base options, including tubular leg, sled, wooden leg, four-star fixed, four-star castor, and five-star castor. A writing tablet can also be added to the chair for added convenience.

Ola Tub is therefore an especially successful and balanced design for a chair that is suitable for a variety of uses. Its organic, elegant design combined with high quality materials provides comfort and demonstrates how attention to detail and careful balancing of factors such as ergonomics, aesthetics, and materials can lead to a superior quality product.

Learn more about this and other products in our product catalog.