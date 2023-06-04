Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners

Since 1989, the Brick Industry Association (BIA) has sponsored one of the most prestigious architectural award programs in the US: the Brick in Architecture Awards. As the only national association to represent both manufacturers and distributors, BIA is an authority in the clay brick industry. Throughout the years, the Brick in Architecture Awards has become a premiere architectural award featuring clay brick.
This year, the award introduced a new Thin Brick category, and 45 winning projects spanning the United States, Australia, Canada, China and Germany. As this video shows, winners include nine Best in Class, 10 Gold, eight Silver, 17 Bronze and an overall Craftsmanship Award.
Brick can create virtually anything as an inherently sustainable material with limitless design options, superior durability, fire resistance and energy savings. – BIA President and CEO Ray Leonhard.
See a selection of the winners below, and check out the video announcement of the 2022 winners.
Best in Class
Commercial
Project: Treehuis
Marion County, Iowa
Brick Manufacturers: Glen-Gery & Sioux City Brick
Architect: substance
Masonry Contractor: Seedorff Masonry Inc.
Photographer: Corey Gaffer
Educational (Higher Education)
Project: Hearth: Memorial to the Enslaved
Williamsburg, Virginia
Brick Manufacturers: Pine Hall Brick Company & Old Carolina Brick Co.
Architect: Baskervill
Brick Distributor: Riverside Brick & Supply
Mason Contractor: Bearing Masonry
Photographer: Prakash Patel Photography
Educational (K-12)
Project: Hildreth Elementary School
Harvard, Massachusetts
Brick Manufacturer: Interstate Brick
Brick Distributor: Consolidated Brick
Architect: Arrowstreet
Mason Contractor: Costa Brothers Masonry
Photographer: Aarowstreet
Historic Renovation
Project: ASC ARTS x3
Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Architects: AMR Architects Inc. & designLAB Architects
Mason Contractor: East Harding
Photographer: Tim Hursley
International
Project: Art Center of Aranya
Jinshanling – Hebei, China
Brick Manufacturer: Yixing Fubang Architectural Ceramics Co. Ltd.
Architect: Atelier Archmixing
Photographer: ZHU Runzi
Paving & Landscaping
Project: NetApp Wichita State University
Wichita, Kansas
Brick Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company
Brick Distributor: Lusco Brick
Architect: MKEC Engineering
Photographers: Laura Frisella & Essential Images Photography
Residential Multi-Family
Project: 801 Oak Park
Oak Park, Illinois
Brick Manufacturer: Interstate Brick
Brick Distributor: Bricks Incorporated
Architect: DesignBridge Ltd.
Mason Contractor: RV Builders
Photographer: Tom Harris
Residential Single Family
Project: “The Brickyard” (Private Residence)
Chicago, Illinois
Brick Manufacturer: Interstate Brick
Brick Distributor: Bricks Incorporated
Architect: dSpace Studio
Mason Contractor: RMF Construction Inc.
Photographers: Will Quam & Tony Soluri
Thin Brick
Project: The Brick & The Machine
Culver City, California
Brick Manufacturer: Endicott Clay Products Company
Architect: Abramson Architects
Mason Contractor: J Ginger Masonry
Photographers: Sean Costello & Christy Wolfe
Craftsmanship Award & Gold Winner
Project: Enlace
Chicago, Illinois
Brick Manufacturers: Sioux City Brick, The Belden Brick Company, Palmetto Brick Company
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC
Architect: Canopy
Mason Contractor: Blackwood Group
Gold Award
Commercial
Project: The Grand Mulberry
New York, New York
Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery
Brick Distributor: Extech Building Materials
Architect: Morris Adjmi Architects
Mason Contractor: Ark Builders Corp
Residential Single Family
Project: Garden Laneway House
Toronto, Canada
Brick Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company
Brick Distributor: Mason’s Masonry
Architect: Williamson Williamson
Mason Contractor: Magnum Masonry
Silver Award
Educational (Higher Education)
Project: University of Tennessee West Campus Dining Hall
Knoxville, Tennessee
Brick Manufacturer: General Shale Brick
Architect: Johnson Architecture Inc.
Design Consultant: SimmonsSTUDIO
Mason Contractor: Gentry & Painter Inc.
Educational (K-12)
Project: Propel Academy
Washington, District of Columbia
Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC
Architect: Stantec
Mason Contractor: Gilbane Building Company
Historic Renovation
Project: 48 On The Park
Lititz, Pennsylvania
Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC
Architect: RLPS Architects
Mason Contractor: Oak Tree Development Group
International
Project: Reservoir Street
Surry Hill – Australia
Brick Manufacturer: Brickworks
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC
Architect: SJB
Mason Contractor: Cornerstone Property Group
Thin Brick
Project: 320 N Sangamon
Chicago, Illinois
Brick Distributor: Bricks Incorporated
Architect: Solomon Cordwell Buenz
Mason Contractors: ALL Masonry, Bourbon Tile, International Concrete Products
Bronze Award
Educational (Higher Education 2/2)
Project: Vanderbilt University, Bronson Ingram Building
Louisville, Kentucky
Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery
Brick Distributor: Alley Cassetty Brick
Architect: David M. Schwarz Architects
Mason Contractor: Kelly Construction
International (1/3)
Project: Northside House
South Melbourne, Australia
Brick Manufacturer: Brickworks
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC
Architect: Wellard Architects
Mason Contractor: Prolifica Building
International (2/3)
Project: Red-Brick Courtyard House
Changde City, Hunan Province, China
Architect: ANT ARCH
Mason Contractor: Beijing jinzhu Manjiang Architectural Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
Paving & Landscaping (2/2)
Project: Steeplechase Elementary
Walton, Kentucky
Brick Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company
Brick Distributor: Division 4 Inc.
Architect: Robert Ehmet Hayes & Associates - Architects PLLC
Mason Contractor: Human Nature Inc.
Thin Brick
Project: Heist Brewery
Charlotte, North Carolina
Brick Manufacturer: General Shale
Architect: Stone Creations
Mason Contractor: Dave Rolls