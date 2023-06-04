Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners

Save this picture! Enlace. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Since 1989, the Brick Industry Association (BIA) has sponsored one of the most prestigious architectural award programs in the US: the Brick in Architecture Awards. As the only national association to represent both manufacturers and distributors, BIA is an authority in the clay brick industry. Throughout the years, the Brick in Architecture Awards has become a premiere architectural award featuring clay brick.

This year, the award introduced a new Thin Brick category, and 45 winning projects spanning the United States, Australia, Canada, China and Germany. As this video shows, winners include nine Best in Class, 10 Gold, eight Silver, 17 Bronze and an overall Craftsmanship Award.

Brick can create virtually anything as an inherently sustainable material with limitless design options, superior durability, fire resistance and energy savings. – BIA President and CEO Ray Leonhard.

See a selection of the winners below, and check out the video announcement of the 2022 winners.

Best in Class

Commercial

Project: Treehuis

Marion County, Iowa

Brick Manufacturers: Glen-Gery & Sioux City Brick

Architect: substance

Masonry Contractor: Seedorff Masonry Inc.

Photographer: Corey Gaffer

Educational (Higher Education)

Project: Hearth: Memorial to the Enslaved

Williamsburg, Virginia

Brick Manufacturers: Pine Hall Brick Company & Old Carolina Brick Co.

Architect: Baskervill

Brick Distributor: Riverside Brick & Supply

Mason Contractor: Bearing Masonry

Photographer: Prakash Patel Photography

Educational (K-12)

Project: Hildreth Elementary School

Harvard, Massachusetts

Brick Manufacturer: Interstate Brick

Brick Distributor: Consolidated Brick

Architect: Arrowstreet

Mason Contractor: Costa Brothers Masonry

Photographer: Aarowstreet

Historic Renovation

Project: ASC ARTS x3

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Architects: AMR Architects Inc. & designLAB Architects

Mason Contractor: East Harding

Photographer: Tim Hursley

International

Project: Art Center of Aranya

Jinshanling – Hebei, China

Brick Manufacturer: Yixing Fubang Architectural Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Architect: Atelier Archmixing

Photographer: ZHU Runzi

Paving & Landscaping

Project: NetApp Wichita State University

Wichita, Kansas

Brick Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company

Brick Distributor: Lusco Brick

Architect: MKEC Engineering

Photographers: Laura Frisella & Essential Images Photography

Residential Multi-Family

Project: 801 Oak Park

Oak Park, Illinois

Brick Manufacturer: Interstate Brick

Brick Distributor: Bricks Incorporated

Architect: DesignBridge Ltd.

Mason Contractor: RV Builders

Photographer: Tom Harris

Residential Single Family

Project: “The Brickyard” (Private Residence)

Chicago, Illinois

Brick Manufacturer: Interstate Brick

Brick Distributor: Bricks Incorporated

Architect: dSpace Studio

Mason Contractor: RMF Construction Inc.

Photographers: Will Quam & Tony Soluri

Thin Brick

Project: The Brick & The Machine

Culver City, California

Brick Manufacturer: Endicott Clay Products Company

Architect: Abramson Architects

Mason Contractor: J Ginger Masonry

Photographers: Sean Costello & Christy Wolfe

Craftsmanship Award & Gold Winner

Project: Enlace

Chicago, Illinois

Brick Manufacturers: Sioux City Brick, The Belden Brick Company, Palmetto Brick Company

Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC

Architect: Canopy

Mason Contractor: Blackwood Group

Gold Award

Commercial

Project: The Grand Mulberry

New York, New York

Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery

Brick Distributor: Extech Building Materials

Architect: Morris Adjmi Architects

Mason Contractor: Ark Builders Corp

Residential Single Family

Project: Garden Laneway House

Toronto, Canada

Brick Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company

Brick Distributor: Mason’s Masonry

Architect: Williamson Williamson

Mason Contractor: Magnum Masonry

Silver Award

Educational (Higher Education)

Project: University of Tennessee West Campus Dining Hall

Knoxville, Tennessee

Brick Manufacturer: General Shale Brick

Architect: Johnson Architecture Inc.

Design Consultant: SimmonsSTUDIO

Mason Contractor: Gentry & Painter Inc.

Educational (K-12)

Project: Propel Academy

Washington, District of Columbia

Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery

Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC

Architect: Stantec

Mason Contractor: Gilbane Building Company

Historic Renovation

Project: 48 On The Park

Lititz, Pennsylvania

Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery

Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC

Architect: RLPS Architects

Mason Contractor: Oak Tree Development Group

International

Project: Reservoir Street

Surry Hill – Australia

Brick Manufacturer: Brickworks

Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC

Architect: SJB

Mason Contractor: Cornerstone Property Group

Thin Brick

Project: 320 N Sangamon

Chicago, Illinois

Brick Distributor: Bricks Incorporated

Architect: Solomon Cordwell Buenz

Mason Contractors: ALL Masonry, Bourbon Tile, International Concrete Products

Bronze Award

Educational (Higher Education 2/2)

Project: Vanderbilt University, Bronson Ingram Building

Louisville, Kentucky

Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery

Brick Distributor: Alley Cassetty Brick

Architect: David M. Schwarz Architects

Mason Contractor: Kelly Construction

International (1/3)

Project: Northside House

South Melbourne, Australia

Brick Manufacturer: Brickworks

Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC

Architect: Wellard Architects

Mason Contractor: Prolifica Building

International (2/3)

Project: Red-Brick Courtyard House

Changde City, Hunan Province, China

Architect: ANT ARCH

Mason Contractor: Beijing jinzhu Manjiang Architectural Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Paving & Landscaping (2/2)

Project: Steeplechase Elementary

Walton, Kentucky

Brick Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company

Brick Distributor: Division 4 Inc.

Architect: Robert Ehmet Hayes & Associates - Architects PLLC

Mason Contractor: Human Nature Inc.

Thin Brick

Project: Heist Brewery

Charlotte, North Carolina

Brick Manufacturer: General Shale

Architect: Stone Creations

Mason Contractor: Dave Rolls