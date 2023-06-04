Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners

Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners

Save
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners

Since 1989, the Brick Industry Association (BIA) has sponsored one of the most prestigious architectural award programs in the US: the Brick in Architecture Awards. As the only national association to represent both manufacturers and distributors, BIA is an authority in the clay brick industry. Throughout the years, the Brick in Architecture Awards has become a premiere architectural award featuring clay brick.

This year, the award introduced a new Thin Brick category, and 45 winning projects spanning the United States, Australia, Canada, China and Germany. As this video shows, winners include nine Best in Class, 10 Gold, eight Silver, 17 Bronze and an overall Craftsmanship Award.

Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 2 of 47Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 3 of 47Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 4 of 47Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 5 of 47Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - More Images+ 42

Brick can create virtually anything as an inherently sustainable material with limitless design options, superior durability, fire resistance and energy savings. – BIA President and CEO Ray Leonhard.

See a selection of the winners below, and check out the video announcement of the 2022 winners.

Best in Class

Commercial

Project: Treehuis
Marion County, Iowa
Brick Manufacturers: Glen-Gery & Sioux City Brick
Architect: substance
Masonry Contractor: Seedorff Masonry Inc.
Photographer: Corey Gaffer

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 32 of 47
Treehuis. Image © Corey Gaffer

Educational (Higher Education)

Project: Hearth: Memorial to the Enslaved
Williamsburg, Virginia
Brick Manufacturers: Pine Hall Brick Company & Old Carolina Brick Co.
Architect: Baskervill
Brick Distributor: Riverside Brick & Supply
Mason Contractor: Bearing Masonry
Photographer: Prakash Patel Photography

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 23 of 47
Hearth: Memorial to the Enslaved. Image © Prakash Patel Photography

Educational (K-12)

Project: Hildreth Elementary School
Harvard, Massachusetts
Brick Manufacturer: Interstate Brick
Brick Distributor: Consolidated Brick
Architect: Arrowstreet
Mason Contractor: Costa Brothers Masonry
Photographer: Aarowstreet

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 5 of 47
Hildreth Elementary School. Image © Aarowstreet

Historic Renovation

Project: ASC ARTS x3
Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Architects: AMR Architects Inc. & designLAB Architects
Mason Contractor: East Harding
Photographer: Tim Hursley

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 33 of 47
ASC ARTS x3. Image © Tim Hursley

International

Project: Art Center of Aranya
Jinshanling – Hebei, China
Brick Manufacturer: Yixing Fubang Architectural Ceramics Co. Ltd.
Architect: Atelier Archmixing
Photographer: ZHU Runzi 

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 8 of 47
Art Center of Aranya. Image © ZHU Runzi

Paving & Landscaping

Project: NetApp Wichita State University
Wichita, Kansas
Brick Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company
Brick Distributor: Lusco Brick
Architect: MKEC Engineering
Photographers: Laura Frisella & Essential Images Photography

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 34 of 47
NetApp Wichita State University. Image © Laura Frisella & Essential Images Photography

Residential Multi-Family

Project: 801 Oak Park
Oak Park, Illinois
Brick Manufacturer: Interstate Brick
Brick Distributor: Bricks Incorporated
Architect: DesignBridge Ltd.
Mason Contractor: RV Builders
Photographer: Tom Harris

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 35 of 47
801 Oak Park. Image © Tom Harris

Residential Single Family

Project: “The Brickyard” (Private Residence)
Chicago, Illinois
Brick Manufacturer: Interstate Brick
Brick Distributor: Bricks Incorporated
Architect: dSpace Studio
Mason Contractor: RMF Construction Inc.
Photographers: Will Quam & Tony Soluri

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 38 of 47
The Brickyard. Image © Will Quam & Tony Soluri

Thin Brick

Project: The Brick & The Machine
Culver City, California
Brick Manufacturer: Endicott Clay Products Company
Architect: Abramson Architects
Mason Contractor: J Ginger Masonry
Photographers: Sean Costello & Christy Wolfe

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 41 of 47
The Brick & The Machine. Image © Sean Costello & Christy Wolfe

Craftsmanship Award & Gold Winner

Project: Enlace
Chicago, Illinois
Brick Manufacturers: Sioux City Brick, The Belden Brick Company, Palmetto Brick Company
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC
Architect: Canopy
Mason Contractor: Blackwood Group

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 31 of 47
Enlace. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Gold Award

Commercial

Project: The Grand Mulberry
New York, New York
Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery
Brick Distributor: Extech Building Materials
Architect: Morris Adjmi Architects
Mason Contractor: Ark Builders Corp

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 17 of 47
The Grand Mulberry. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Residential Single Family

Project: Garden Laneway House
Toronto, Canada
Brick Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company
Brick Distributor: Mason’s Masonry
Architect: Williamson Williamson
Mason Contractor: Magnum Masonry

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 45 of 47
Garden Laneway House. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Silver Award

Educational (Higher Education)

Project: University of Tennessee West Campus Dining Hall
Knoxville, Tennessee
Brick Manufacturer: General Shale Brick
Architect: Johnson Architecture Inc.
Design Consultant: SimmonsSTUDIO
Mason Contractor: Gentry & Painter Inc.

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 25 of 47
University of Tennessee West Campus Dining Hall. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Educational (K-12)

Project: Propel Academy
Washington, District of Columbia
Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC
Architect: Stantec
Mason Contractor: Gilbane Building Company

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 22 of 47
Propel Academy. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Historic Renovation

Project: 48 On The Park
Lititz, Pennsylvania
Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC
Architect: RLPS Architects
Mason Contractor: Oak Tree Development Group

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 30 of 47
48 On The Park. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

International

Project: Reservoir Street
Surry Hill – Australia
Brick Manufacturer: Brickworks
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC
Architect: SJB
Mason Contractor: Cornerstone Property Group

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 39 of 47
Reservoir Street. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Thin Brick

Project: 320 N Sangamon
Chicago, Illinois
Brick Distributor: Bricks Incorporated
Architect: Solomon Cordwell Buenz
Mason Contractors: ALL Masonry, Bourbon Tile, International Concrete Products

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 2 of 47
320 N Sangamon. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Bronze Award

Educational (Higher Education 2/2)

Project: Vanderbilt University, Bronson Ingram Building
Louisville, Kentucky
Brick Manufacturer: Glen-Gery
Brick Distributor: Alley Cassetty Brick
Architect: David M. Schwarz Architects
Mason Contractor: Kelly Construction

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 20 of 47
Vanderbilt University, Bronson Ingram Building. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

International (1/3)

Project: Northside House
South Melbourne, Australia
Brick Manufacturer: Brickworks
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC
Architect: Wellard Architects
Mason Contractor: Prolifica Building

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 27 of 47
Northside House. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

International (2/3)

Project: Red-Brick Courtyard House
Changde City, Hunan Province, China
Architect: ANT ARCH
Mason Contractor: Beijing jinzhu Manjiang Architectural Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 7 of 47
Red-Brick Courtyard House. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Paving & Landscaping (2/2)

Project: Steeplechase Elementary
Walton, Kentucky
Brick Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company
Brick Distributor: Division 4 Inc.
Architect: Robert Ehmet Hayes & Associates - Architects PLLC
Mason Contractor: Human Nature Inc.

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 44 of 47
Steeplechase Elementary - Walton, Kentucky. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Thin Brick

Project: Heist Brewery
Charlotte, North Carolina
Brick Manufacturer: General Shale
Architect: Stone Creations
Mason Contractor: Dave Rolls

Save this picture!
Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners - Image 28 of 47
Heist Brewery. Image Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Image gallery

See allShow less

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: "Brick Industry Association Presents 2022 Brick in Architecture Award Winners" 04 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000609/brick-industry-association-presents-2022-brick-in-architecture-award-winners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags