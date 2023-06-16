Mecanoo, in Partnership with Marvel, Reimagines the Doris Duke Theater Lost to a Fire in 2020

Save this picture! Rendering depicts a ground-level view of the planned new Doris Duke Theatre, viewed from a perspective right outside the Perles Family Studio. The new building will feature two lobbies with sliding doors, which will create multiple entrances and exits to the building. The lobby on the west side of the new Duke is visible in this image. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo Architects and Marvel

Jacob's Pillow has revealed its plans for the redesigned Doris Duke Theater, which will be built on the original site of the theater that was destroyed by a fire in November 2020. Mecanoo, based in the Netherlands and led by Creative Director and Founding Partner Francine Houben, has taken on the role of lead architect for the new building project, collaborating with Marvel, based in New York and led by Jonathan Marvel, who serves as the project's architect of record and landscape architects.

As it enters its second century, Jacob's Pillow seeks to establish a cutting-edge dance theater focused on the future. The design of the new theater will pay homage to the Pillow's illustrious past while offering a welcoming and accessible setting for discussion, collaboration, and instruction. The Doris Duke Theater will incorporate modern digital elements while keeping the cozy ambiance of the former studio theater. It will be vital for the theater to act as a creative hub and digital laboratory and to accommodate future technological breakthroughs to ensure its sustainability and growth in the long run.

The reimagined Doris Duke Theater will cover approximately 20,000 square feet, significantly increasing from the previous 8,500 square feet. The design allows for flexible use of the space, enabling the building to host performances, events, residencies, and more, sometimes concurrently. The building's two lobbies will provide various entries and exit with sliding doors. Visitors arriving from the artist quadrangle will be greeted in the west lobby, which also features a new exhibition area and a covered, well-ventilated area for pre-show lectures. Artists can warm up and rehearse at the east entrance, which can also be used for gatherings and meetings. Rainwater collected from the extensive green rooftops will be reused for flushing toilets and irrigation. This fusion of site and nature, along with the commitment to pushing the boundaries of dance, encapsulates the theater's vision and captures the enchantment of performing at Jacob's Pillow.

For me, what was inspiring arriving at Jacob’s Pillow is the energy of the festival and experiencing performance in this unique natural setting. We wanted to make a building that embodied Indigenous principles of connecting with the land and , seven generations forward. The sequence of moving between outdoors and indoors and the sculptural layering of the building emphasizes the feeling of movement in space, while firmly rooted to the site in this special place in the Berkshires. --Francine Houben.

The design invites indigenous artists to create visual art installations, establish a medicinal garden with local and indigenous plant species near the entrance, and incorporate a fire pit for gatherings and celebrations. Jacob's Pillow has actively engaged community members, artists, technicians, staff, board members, and Indigenous stakeholders through workshops and sessions to ensure their input shapes the design process. The theater's infrastructure will feature high-speed internet, flexible stage management and sound spaces, and a dedicated video room for documentation and live streaming. Lighting and audio capabilities will be enhanced, with energy-efficient LED stage lighting as the foundation and the option to incorporate incandescent fixtures. Numerous windows and skylights throughout the building will connect the theater with the surrounding campus and landscape, fostering a harmonious relationship with the environment.

As landmarks in many cities, theaters can be iconic structures, reflecting a city's cultural identity. Recently, Henning Larsen Studio, Architectus, and Arup have been selected to transform the Canberra Theater Center into a vibrant and inclusive space. In May, The Tennessee Performing Arts Center selected an architecture consortium composed of BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group), William Rawn Associates, and Nashville-based EOA Architects to reimagine the 50-year-old performing arts center to a different site. Finally, MVRDV has just revealed its design for the extensive renovation project of the Theater Koblenz in Germany.