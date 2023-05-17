Customizing Bathrooms: Designing Individual Luxury

Save this picture! Total view of the AXOR bathroom concept by Barber Osgerby. Image Courtesy of AXOR

When designing bathrooms, maximizing space is key for creating functional layouts that meet user needs and enhance their well-being, while also being aesthetically pleasing. In addition providing guidance on where to best place each element, AXOR’s bathroom collection elevates these spaces through an array of features, including mixers, showers, wash basins, bath tubs and accessories. These elements seamlessly blend with carefully chosen color schemes, materials and finishes to build the space.

Being one of the most intimate spaces in our homes, the creation of personalized bathrooms has a direct impact on our daily lives. With Make it yours!, AXOR dives into customized luxury and how to apply it in bathroom design. Exploring diverse styles, powerful colors, and individualized detailing, their collections are able to reflect multiple personalities by designing unique spaces through the inspiration of unique bathroom concepts from leading designers. In collaboration with London-based Barber Osgerby, AXOR developed the ‘Skyline’ concept, a customizable project designed with individual distinction.

Skyline: Reimagining compact bathrooms

Even though it was once a solely functional space, today bathrooms are a place for experimenting with individual styles. Reimagining smaller spaces, Barber Osgerby proposes a compact design that reflects a specific type of luxury. The project plays with slim, elegant lines in the corner of a London penthouse, where space is limited but the sense of luxury remains uncompromised. Integrating Barber Osgerby’s own AXOR One Bathroom fixtures and AXOR Universal Circular Accessories, the concept reinterprets the aesthetics and wellbeing of smaller spaces.

Inspired by compact living, Jay Osgerby sees their concept as stepping away from the huge, spa-style bathrooms through a creative approach for designing compact spaces. As part of a London penthouse, the 7 m2 bathroom's strategy makes good use of the available space by integrating natural light to maximize the sense of spaciousness, while featuring a floor-to-ceiling window as well as a large skylight above the shower, creating a sanctuary for overlooking the city.

Design lines: Purity, simplicity and calmness

With a leading role in the Skyline concept, color is deliberately selected. As an alternative to the trend of painting walls in different colors, the designers opted for an all-over monochrome green layout –created with tiles from their Primavera collection for Mutina– in order to make the most of the space.

Contrasting with the green-tiled floors and walls, the fixtures and accessories in a Matt White surface finish declare a distinct and commanding presence. For Osgerby, the tile’s soothing tone fulfills multiple roles: “In terms of color theory, green is obviously the most calming color. It’s a reference to nature. But at the same time, in this instance, it gives us the ability to have one palette which unifies the entire space.”

When creating customized spaces, color selection also plays an important role in order to successfully individualize a megatrend. Barber Osgerby’s decision to use the Matt White finish across the whole bathroom allows an integrated design while developing an individualized expression. This finish is used from the washbasin faucet to the showerpipe, the thermostatic module, as well as on all accessories such as towel hooks, shelves and mirrors. Through this material strategy, the design enables a harmonized aesthetic that immerses the inhabitants into an overall sense of calmness.

Building a retreat from the bustling metropolis, the Skyline bathroom creates a balanced space of subtle beauty. Demonstrating Osgerby’s personal idea of luxury, it plays with the concepts of time, advancement, space and travel. For them, being able to escape from routine while having a space to reflect, is a form of luxury. At the same time, customizable design unveils architecture as a tool for creating our own oasis of well-being within our homes.

“If you're able to be in a lucky position to create your own environments, then you’re living in your own painting, you’re living in your own artwork. And hopefully, if you’re happy with what you’ve created, you can feel content, which naturally means that you can relax.” - Jay Osgerby from Barber Osgerby

