World
MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture

MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture

MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Coffee Shop
Surabaya, Indonesia
  Architects: ANTI - Architecture
  Area: 200
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs:Mansyur Hasan
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Daikin, Fumira, Titanium, Toto
  Main Contractor: Hexacons
MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mansyur Hasan

Text description provided by the architects. Mawu Café is a small café and private office located in the heart of Surabaya, Indonesia. All white metal-clad, the structure introduces itself as a striking new addition to the dense and bustling Ketabang neighborhood.

MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Mansyur Hasan
MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture
Layout Plan
MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture - Interior Photography
© Mansyur Hasan

The project sought to introduce the café building as a new structure that compliments and contrasts the adjacent existing building. The use of contemporary design language and unpredictable form exploration give way to bold and playful compositions between the two structures. 

MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Handrail
© Mansyur Hasan

Most of the materials and details present are left exposed to serve as both structural and architectural elements of the café, while the composition of overlapping planes and the respond to the silhouette of the existing building act as the architectural expression to both the interior and exterior of the café. These feats provide ample light that hits and falls differently on each plane and side of the rooms, and the gaps between the walls allow both air and visitors to freely flow into and out of the space. 

MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Mansyur Hasan
MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture
Section A
MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mansyur Hasan

As a small public space, visual connectivity is present in each of the levels through an open plan with openings on the walls. The relationship between the old and new buildings are amplified with the intertwined programs between them. The existing building host the bar, kitchen, and indoor dining area; while the new structure accommodates the office and semi-outdoor dining area.

MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mansyur Hasan

Project location

Surabaya, Surabaya City, East Java, Indonesia

ANTI - Architecture
Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Indonesia

"MAWU Cafe / ANTI - Architecture" 05 May 2023. ArchDaily.

