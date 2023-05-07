Submit a Project Advertise
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA.

Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA.

Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA.

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
Santiago, Chile
  • Architects: AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11840 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Blanco Barros
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GRAPHISOFT, Ayma, Baldosas Cordoba, Teka, Wasser
  • Lead Architects: Nicole Spencer Chuaqui, Inti Peraldi Willson
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Plan - Roof
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Image 17 of 25
Plan - Roof
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Pablo Blanco Barros

Text description provided by the architects. PANAL is developed through a sponge-type micro-neighborhood master plan with seven mixed-use units. This promotes a higher quality of life for its inhabitants, minimizing the time it takes to travel from their homes to their place of work or recreational activities, and can accommodate housing, workshops, showrooms, and offices.

© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Plan - 1st floor
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Image 18 of 25
Plan - 1st floor
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pablo Blanco Barros

The units, all different, are arranged from the naturalness of the slope of the hill, with an eastern view of the Andes Mountains and a western view of the city of Santiago. Likewise, each unit resolves, according to its location, the placement of gardens and grills to the northwest, and south façade with controlled openings and stone walls (material extracted from excavations on the site) for land containment, boundaries, and landscaping.

© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Plan - 2nd floor
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Image 19 of 25
Plan - 2nd floor
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Pablo Blanco Barros

Percolating pavements, regenerative native gardens, and green roofs were defined so that the surfaces of the project would be 100% absorbent and would be able to capture all of the rainwater naturally through the earth. At the same time, the green areas, which make up 90% of the project's surface area, generate an ecological corridor giving continuity to the Arboretum Park, which connects the Andes Mountains with the city, thus guaranteeing the biodiversity that existed before human intervention. In addition, the complex is connected internally through a central plaza, which contains a wetland-type treatment plant that treats wastewater and then uses it to irrigate common areas, green roofs, and gardens of each house, reducing water consumption by 80%.

© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Section AA
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Image 20 of 25
Section AA
Section BB
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Image 21 of 25
Section BB
Section CC
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Image 22 of 25
Section CC
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pablo Blanco Barros

To ensure a minimal carbon footprint, quincha was used as the construction system throughout the complex, using the earth from the excavations for insulation and plastering the units. This system, together with green roofs and a correct solar approach, guarantees greater thermal efficiency, giving the units an interior oscillation of 15 and 20°, achieving energy savings in the air conditioning of 80%.

© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Pablo Blanco Barros
South elevation
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Image 23 of 25
South elevation
West elevation
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Image 24 of 25
West elevation
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pablo Blanco Barros

During the construction process, free workshops were held to educate children about the importance of building in a conscious manner.

© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Facade, Windows, Deck, Handrail
© Pablo Blanco Barros

Through the use of natural materials, green roofs, deciduous shade, and native vegetation, the condominium blends in with its surroundings and harmonizes with the environment, giving back to the earth what was taken from it at the time of construction.

© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Constructive Detail
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Image 25 of 25
Constructive Detail
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Interior Photography, Door, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Pablo Blanco Barros

The construction process was in line with 11 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

© Pablo Blanco Barros
Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA. - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Table
© Pablo Blanco Barros

Project gallery

About this office
AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA.
Office

Cite: "Panal Sustainable Regenerative Condominium / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA." [Panal, Condominio regenerativo sustentable / AYMA Arquitectura y Medio Ambiente LTDA.] 07 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000495/panal-sustainable-regenerative-condominium-ayma-arquitectura-y-medio-ambiente-ltda> ISSN 0719-8884

