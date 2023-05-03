Submit a Project Advertise
World
DSTRCT.Berlin "Old Slaughterhouses" / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arcade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: Gewers Pudewill
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:HG Esch
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  PFLEIDERER, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Schüco, Strähle Raum-Systeme
  • Lead Architects: Tilman Richter-von Senfft, Alexander Mendelsohn
DSTRCT.Berlin “Old Slaughterhouses” / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Arch, Arcade
© HG Esch

Text description provided by the architects. After 30 years of vacancy, decay, and fire damage, new life was brought into the last remaining unrenovated halls of the former slaughterhouse, which are listed as historical monuments. The refurbishment and structural-physical upgrading in line with the requirements of a listed building was equivalent to a completely new building in terms of technical and financial expenditure.

DSTRCT.Berlin “Old Slaughterhouses” / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© HG Esch

The result of the metamorphosis from slaughterhouse halls used on an industrial scale, built around the turn of the century, to today’s demands and expectations of modern offices and special spaces with a historical connection speaks for itself.

DSTRCT.Berlin “Old Slaughterhouses” / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography, Facade
© HG Esch
DSTRCT.Berlin “Old Slaughterhouses” / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© HG Esch

The careful transformation of the buildings into the new phase of use, in which even individual graffiti were preserved as evidence of the (illegal) interim use typical of Berlin, shows once again the importance of preserving and continuing to use historic building fabric. The halls are not only suitable for new uses, but they also give the themes of work, communication, quality of stay, identity, and diversity a unique and distinctive dimension.

DSTRCT.Berlin “Old Slaughterhouses” / Gewers Pudewill - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© HG Esch
DSTRCT.Berlin “Old Slaughterhouses” / Gewers Pudewill - Image 25 of 34
Plan - Old halls
DSTRCT.Berlin “Old Slaughterhouses” / Gewers Pudewill - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Column
© HG Esch

The installation of new gallery levels in the halls, the careful accentuation and exposure of the structural features of the original halls, and the structuring of the large areas create a playground for the users that allows for identity-creating, future-oriented office uses with a high degree of flexibility.

DSTRCT.Berlin “Old Slaughterhouses” / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© HG Esch

Project location

Address:Berlin, Germany

Cite: "DSTRCT.Berlin “Old Slaughterhouses” / Gewers Pudewill" 03 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000335/dstrcerlin-old-slaughterhouses-gewers-pudewill> ISSN 0719-8884

