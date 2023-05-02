Submit a Project Advertise
Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos

Save
Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Interior Photography, BeamStella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, FacadeStella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Interior Photography, Glass, FacadeStella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Interior Photography, DoorStella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Bar
Villa Crespo, Argentina
Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Federico Kulekdjian

Text description provided by the architects. Stella Artois - mercat project is the result of research conducted by Hitzig Militello architects during the development of the identity for the Artois café project, in which we developed a language that represents the Stella Artois brand for its headquarters, the company that commissioned us.

Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Federico Kulekdjian
Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door
© Federico Kulekdjian
Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door
© Federico Kulekdjian

There are elements in the proposal that refer to the typical European cafes of the early twentieth century, closely related to the Parisians. The arches have been a resource that the architects reworked respecting their elegant features but implemented as a wrapper composing a volume easily interpreted from a distance.

Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Interior Photography, Arch
© Federico Kulekdjian
Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Image 20 of 21
Plans
Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Image 21 of 21
Sections
Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Interior Photography, Closet, Door
© Federico Kulekdjian

The wrapper has a sequence of repeated and superimposed circumferences generating a dense but permeable limit, opting at the same time for voids where free communication with the service is required. The stand has two differentiated facades given its asymmetrical enclave. The opposite side is incorporated into the old market booth building, in contrast to the stand facade, which detaches from the walls and ceiling. Both sides are connected to the bar services.

Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Image 19 of 21
© Federico Kulekdjian

The project has a monochromatic imprint but a heterogeneous composition in its materials, such as refractory bricks, iron, and marble, all part of the tectonic family. The antique mirror and chandelier-shaped luminaires with their spheres are part of the Parisian imagery of cafes in the twentieth century.

Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Federico Kulekdjian

Project gallery

Project location

Thames 747, C1414 CABA, Argentina

About this office
Hitzig Militello arquitectos
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarArgentina
"Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos" 02 May 2023. ArchDaily.

