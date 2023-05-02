Stella Artois Stand / Hitzig Militello arquitectos

+ 16

Design Team: Sol Caride

Site Direction: Magdalena Salinas

City: Villa Crespo

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Stella Artois - mercat project is the result of research conducted by Hitzig Militello architects during the development of the identity for the Artois café project, in which we developed a language that represents the Stella Artois brand for its headquarters, the company that commissioned us.

There are elements in the proposal that refer to the typical European cafes of the early twentieth century, closely related to the Parisians. The arches have been a resource that the architects reworked respecting their elegant features but implemented as a wrapper composing a volume easily interpreted from a distance.

The wrapper has a sequence of repeated and superimposed circumferences generating a dense but permeable limit, opting at the same time for voids where free communication with the service is required. The stand has two differentiated facades given its asymmetrical enclave. The opposite side is incorporated into the old market booth building, in contrast to the stand facade, which detaches from the walls and ceiling. Both sides are connected to the bar services.

The project has a monochromatic imprint but a heterogeneous composition in its materials, such as refractory bricks, iron, and marble, all part of the tectonic family. The antique mirror and chandelier-shaped luminaires with their spheres are part of the Parisian imagery of cafes in the twentieth century.