“Can you help me design my residential tower? It's 30 stories and located in Brooklyn, New York.” ChatGPT’s response may be surprising. Given that the bot has no architectural experience, and is certainly not a licensed architect, it was quick to rattle off a list of considerations for my building. Zoning codes, floor plan functionality, building codes, materiality, structural design, amenity spaces, and sustainable measures were just a few of the topics ChatGPT shared information about.

ChatGPT is a new chatbot widely discussed in mainstream media over the last few months since it was launched by OpenAI. It works by using a generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) software program which sources information from all across the internet to provide responses and commentary to a user's questions. ChatGPT has been reported to write sophisticated essays and give human-like responses, some of which have been described as “eerie”. Could ChatGPT provide answers that will one day replace jobs? Could ChatGPT make architects irrelevant? On the other hand, some designers feel that ChatGPT could streamline projects, answer simple questions, and enhance collaboration between teams. Other forms of AI are already being used to generate photo-realistic renders, so why couldn’t they create finish palettes or floor plans?

We gathered a short list of basic design and building code questions that architects might ask internally among their design teams, external consultants, or a client during a meeting. What we found is that it largely provided a concise list of options for us to quickly weigh pros and cons, or understand where to find more information, instead of sharing a specific response that an architect would usually know the answer to. For now, ChatGPT feels more like an easy-to-use encyclopedia of information instead of something that could actually have a holistic knowledge of how a building is designed and constructed.

AD: What flooring should I specify for my pantry in a commercial office building?

ChatGPT: When it comes to choosing flooring for a pantry in a commercial office building, there are several factors to consider, such as durability, ease of maintenance, slip resistance, and aesthetics. Here are a few options you might consider: Vinyl Flooring, Porcelain Tile Flooring, Laminate Flooring, or Polished Concrete Flooring. Ultimately, the choice of flooring will depend on your specific needs and preferences. It is important to choose a flooring material that is durable, easy to maintain, and safe for your employees and visitors.

AD: How long should construction documents take for a 100,000 SF build-out?

ChatGPT: Typically, the construction document phase for a project of this size can take anywhere from three to six months or longer, depending on the specific circumstances. It's important to note that the construction document phase is a critical part of the project, as it sets the stage for construction and lays out the requirements for the project team. A thorough and detailed set of construction documents is essential for a successful project outcome, and the duration of this phase should be determined based on the needs of the project and the level of detail required in the construction documents.

AD: What is the required front approach clearance on the push side of the door based on The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines?

ChatGPT: According to ADA guidelines, the required front approach clearance on a door's push side depends on the door type and the force required to open it. For doors that require no more than 5 pounds of force to open, the required front approach clearance is at least 18 inches deep and must extend the full width of the door, as measured from the latch side. For doors that require more than 5 pounds of force to open, the required front approach clearance is at least 24 inches deep and must extend the full width of the door, as measured from the latch side. It's important to consult the ADA Accessibility Guidelines to fully understand the requirements.

Do you agree with ChatGPT’s responses? Do you think there is there some discrepancy or pieces of information that the bot can't understand about the nuances of design?