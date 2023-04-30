Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos

Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos

Save
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos

Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, GardenPratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, WindowsPratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailPratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, WindowsPratical House / Estúdio Zargos - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Production: Studio Tertúlia
  • Model: Stephanie Cabral
  • Architecture: Zargos Rodrigues, Frederico Rodrigues, Rodrigo Pereira, Ika Okamoto e Daniele Castro
  • Landscape Design: Rodrigo Pereira
  • Construction: Laso Engenharia
  • Structure: ESTcon Projetos de engenharia
  • Installations: Encad projetos
  • Lighting Design: Iluminar
  • City: Belo Horizonte
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. Concise, cohesive, and coherent: these are the adjectives that synthesize the essence of Casa Prática. At the end of a dead-end street, surrounded by mountains and a green area, the building, located in Belo Horizonte, has a simplifying dynamic, both in terms of materiality and use.

Save this picture!
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Garden
© Jomar Bragança
Save this picture!
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jomar Bragança

Starting from an existing terrain, the project's key challenge was to elaborate the insertion of a new house that could dialogue with the logic already established by the cuts, props, and plateaus designed to receive another project. Thus, the house was organized on two floors, as follows:
The first floor inserted a little above the average elevation of the surrounding buildings contains the access, with stairs, a ramp and hall, and a large patio that fulfills the role of parking and multipurpose space, surrounded by expressive landscaping;

Save this picture!
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Jomar Bragança
Save this picture!
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Image 26 of 30
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Jomar Bragança

On the second floor, most of the environments and fundamental activities of the house are located, and organized in a very integrated way, including with the landscape of the region, surrounded by an aura of harmony between nature and urban. Therefore, in addition to the proposed landscaping and the surrounding nature, it has been conceived as a space that articulates itself as a large balcony, suggesting the user a synesthesia between being and space.

Save this picture!
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Image 27 of 30
Plan - Second floor
Save this picture!
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair
© Jomar Bragança

Its position high up in a valley provides unique views of the city. The use of materials in their pure forms provides a simple, living, and powerful architecture.

Save this picture!
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Jomar Bragança
Save this picture!
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Image 28 of 30
Section A
Save this picture!
Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jomar Bragança

This simultaneous dialog between urban and nature builds a dualistic atmosphere, in which the landscape is the protagonist. From this point of view, it`s possible to enjoy the tranquility of the bedroom embraced by the greenery while listening to the wind touching the leaf sound, as well as open up yourself to the street through the balcony, glimpsing the city lights on the horizon.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estúdio Zargos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Pratical House / Estúdio Zargos" [Casa Prática / Estúdio Zargos] 30 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000241/pratical-house-estudio-zargos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags