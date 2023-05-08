Bamboo in Architecture: Same Material, Different Uses

Save this picture! Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A. Image: © Daniel Mansur

If we were to design an ideal building material, it would look like bamboo. At least, that's what Neil Thomas, director of the London-based structural engineering firm Atelier One, claims. Its tubular shape, vascular bundles, fast growth rate, and ease of manipulation make it ideal for construction. Today, it is even more interesting to the market as a renewable source with low environmental impact compared to other materials. Additionally, it is extremely versatile and can be used in various ways in construction. Here, we list some of them.

Structural System

Bamboo is known for its strength and flexibility. According to Thomas: "Its compressive strength is equal to that of concrete, while its tensile strength reaches steel's numbers." Thus, the material becomes extremely versatile and can be used as a structural element in roofs, beams, columns, trusses, and other architectural elements. With various possible fitting systems or from the curves created, the material brings endless variables to create a unique design from the structure.

Save this picture! Bambow Bridge / Atelier Lai. Image: © Yilong Zhao

Coatings: Panels and Partitions

Bamboo can be used to create internal or external panels and dividers in buildings. In its natural form, cut into planks, laminated, or woven, the material allows for different patterns and textures that can provide privacy in open spaces and protect the space from direct sunlight, functioning as a sunshade.

Save this picture! Community Center Camburi / CRU! Architects. Image: © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados. Image: © Eleazar Cuadros

Save this picture! Guadalupe Market / Colectivo C733. Image: © Zaickz Moz

Decoration

On a smaller scale, bamboo can be used to create furniture - benches and lamps - and decorative objects.

Save this picture! AfA Office / AfA Design. Image: © Hoang Le

Its Natural Form

Without major interventions, bamboo can also be maintained in its natural form, planted in the ground, to define spaces. Its height creates more private spaces, and its flexibility allows for different scenographies in the space.