World
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura

Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura

Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Bed, Windows

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
San Jose de Mayo, Costa Rica
  • Architects: Casalvolone Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Mosaicos San Antonio, Plycem
  • Lead Architect: Franco Casalvolone, Jorge Gonzalez
  • Furniture: Nalakalú
  • City: San Jose de Mayo
  • Country: Costa Rica
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Andrés García
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Image 27 of 37
Site Plan
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Andrés García

Text description provided by the architects. Framed by the lush nature of Costa Rica, this spectacular family residence offers a perfect fusion of modern architecture and traditional construction techniques and materials. The house, whose elegant black facade blends harmoniously with the natural surroundings, stands out as a cool and shaded refuge for its inhabitants.

Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Andrés García
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Image 28 of 37
Ground Floor Plan
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Image 29 of 37
Upper Floor Plan
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andrés García

More than 300 trees were planted in the project to contribute to nature, allowing the property to blend into the vegetation and become a true sanctuary.

Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés García
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Image 32 of 37
Longitudinal Section
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Image 33 of 37
Longitudinal Section
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Andrés García

The floors, made with "Mosaics" and "Terrazos," provide an artistic touch and reflect the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the region. Inside, the warmth and cozy wooden decor, sourced from the forests of the Osa Peninsula, a material valued for its strength and durability, create a homely and relaxing atmosphere.

Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andrés García
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Image 34 of 37
Front Elevation
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Image 35 of 37
Rear Elevation
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés García

The expansive panoramic windows allow for enjoyment of the natural surroundings and offer a peaceful refuge from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Additionally, the use of exposed concrete, a signature of the architect in most of their works, adds a modern and unique touch, and in this case, achieves a perfect balance with the wood of the house.

Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Andrés García
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Image 36 of 37
Side Elevation
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Image 37 of 37
Side Elevation
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Andrés García

The kitchen, bathroom, door, and closet furniture, crafted by local artisans, pay homage to local craftsmanship and talent. The property also boasts a thriving farm, including vegetable gardens, fruit trees, and farm animals, contributing to the feeling of harmony with the natural world.

Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Andrés García
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Bed, Windows
© Andrés García

In summary, this impressive property is a testament to the passion and dedication of its creators, as well as their love for nature, making it a jewel in the midst of the Costa Rican jungle.

Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Andrés García
Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Andrés García

Project gallery

Casalvolone Arquitectura
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura" [Casa Heavenly Highlands / Casalvolone Arquitectura] 14 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000157/heavenly-highlands-casalvolone-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

