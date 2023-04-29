Submit a Project Advertise
World
  5. Segur Flat / faire

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Detail
Paris, France
  • Architects: faire
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  48
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Philippe BILLARD
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arnould, Nemo
  • Lead Architects: Nikhil Calas & Federico Diodato
  • Carpenter: Nicolas Hosteing
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
Segur Flat / faire - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Philippe BILLARD

Text description provided by the architects. This 50 sqm flat is located in a quiet passage in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, just a few streets away from the Invalides. The original floorplan did not allow for a generous kitchen, a large dining table, or a comfortable living room while closing off all the windows.

Segur Flat / faire - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Philippe BILLARD
Segur Flat / faire - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Philippe BILLARD

Our aim was to give the flat a feeling of space and connection, between rooms and volumes. We decided to remove most walls and install a glass wall to ensure the continuity of all the windows, creating circulation along the facade, and mirroring the balcony outside.

Segur Flat / faire - Image 13 of 17
Floor Plan

As both architects and carpenters, we designed three wooden volumes to structure the space while keeping it open: The first one is the kitchen. Made of wood and granite it creates spaces of transition and opens up to the rest of the flat, letting views, light, and movements flow. The okoumé and birch plywoods, the fluted glass, and the granite countertop create an intricate and generous enfilade of spaces.

Segur Flat / faire - Image 17 of 17
Axonometric
Segur Flat / faire - Image 16 of 17
Axonometric

The second one is the bookcase. It plays with light and dark woods, round and straight shapes, and alternating filled and empty spaces. While allowing large amounts of hidden storage, the whole bookcase is animated by the contrast between the hand-turned ipé posts, the birch plywood shelves and the okoumé plywood faces.

Segur Flat / faire - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Philippe BILLARD
Segur Flat / faire - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Philippe BILLARD

And finally, the third one is the cupboard. A wooden piece of bespoke furniture located in the bedroom that combines storage, desk, and bedside tables wrapped around the bed and making the most of this small space.

Segur Flat / faire - Interior Photography, Windows
© Philippe BILLARD
Segur Flat / faire - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Philippe BILLARD
Segur Flat / faire - Image 14 of 17
Axonometric

The open plan, the contrast of materials, and the light coming through the cascade of windows all join together to give a sense of warmth and well-being: a feeling of home.

Segur Flat / faire - Interior Photography
© Philippe BILLARD

Project location

Address:Paris, France

