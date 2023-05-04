From Disposability to Durability: A New Life for Timeless Design Objects

By operating in closed cycles, circular design goes beyond the traditional linear concept of "extracting, producing, consuming and discarding", and seeks to create more sustainable and efficient systems throughout the life cycle of a product. Through the principles of reduction, reuse, recycling and regeneration, it can minimize the environmental impact of a product from the very first stages of its life: with the choice of more sustainable, durable materials; by minimizing waste during production; by promoting reuse and repair during its use; and at the disposal phase, with the efficient recycling of materials that can be reintroduced to the production chain. The adoption of circular design has gained strength in the industry, but despite the many advances and initiatives, it is still rare to see concrete examples of its implementation.

The German company Dornbracht –founded in 1950 and specializing in bathroom, spa and kitchen fittings and accessories– has been developing products clearly defined for a lasting product design and a consistent focus on user needs. Its Dornbracht ReCrafted program, for example, replaces old, used fittings through an efficient and circular logistics process. But what does it mean to recraft or remanufacture in this context? The concept refers to a process in which a used product is dismantled, cleaned and reassembled with new or reconditioned parts. The bodies of the fittings are decoated in an electrolytic process, to recover raw surface materials, and then undergo grinding and polishing processes, before being manually plated to provide a new surface finish. This way, design enthusiasts who are also environmentally conscious can purchase Dornbracht classics that have been remanufactured, saving valuable natural resources and reducing CO2 emissions by up to 40%, in comparison with a new product.

Stefan Gesing, CEO da Dornbracht AG & Co. KG, afirma que “when our customers buy a ReCrafted fitting, not only are they giving timeless icons a new home, they are also showing environmental awareness. The focus is on retaining the value of the products and minimising the use of resources. This is only possible because our durable classic designs have lasting aesthetic appeal.”

One of the reasons why Dornbracht products are ideal for remanufacturing is because of their durable and timeless design. Michael Sieger, owner of Sieger Design and responsible for the design of various Dornbracht icons, says: "Good design means durability, means sustainability." That is, its balanced proportions, precision accuracy and clean lines ensure that the products can remain relevant beyond short-term trends.

The Dornbracht remanufacture process is carried out at the company's own facilities in Germany and follows the following steps:

1. Disassembly: Parts are inspected and evaluated individually. All taps are dismantled into individual parts and the components can be restored or, if worn out, sent for recycling and replaced.

2. Coating removal: Components are placed in galvanic structures and valuable surface raw materials are recovered by an electrolytic process.

3. Sanding, polishing, brushing: The surface is restored through skillful manual work. Superficial imperfections are eliminated and the metal body is polished to obtain bright surfaces. For brushed surfaces, brush strokes are applied in accurately defined direction.

4. New coatings: From a raw material to a precious metal, the surface coating is applied manually through galvanization, and high quality metal surfaces are applied.

5. Laser marking: The restored product is unmistakably marked as an original Dornbracht ReCrafted with a laser beam.

6. Commissioning: Brand new functional components, such as mixer cartridges, streams and flow regulators are added to the piece.

7. Assembly and packaging: In the final step, the assembly includes a leakage and quality test, before the product is packed in an ecological packaging, accompanied by a certificate.

The ReCrafted program is part of a holistic sustainability approach that has been adopted by the company since its founding. One of the basic components is supply chain management, which is designed for short distances: about 80% of the raw and other materials used by Dornbracht come from Germany, and 98% from Europe (most primary products come from less than 200 km away). In addition, the company seeks to reduce its environmental impact through the use of renewable energy in its facilities and received several certifications for efficiency and sustainability.

By incorporating refurbished products into construction or renovation projects, architects and homeowners can play a key role in reducing waste and preserving valuable natural resources, while also encouraging the industry to create new sustainable and creative initiatives. The Dornbracht ReCrafted program is a good example of how circular design principles can be applied in practice, promoting sustainability and minimizing environmental impact. It shows that beyond words, it is possible to take concrete and meaningful action to protect the environment. Including refurbished products in construction or renovation projects is a simple but powerful practice that can contribute significantly to a more sustainable and responsible future.

To learn more about the initiative, visit the Dornbracht ReCrafted online store.