World
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects

San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects

San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSan Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Interior Photography, Facade, HandrailSan Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Interior Photography, Door, Column, BeamSan Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamSan Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments, Residential
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: ERDC architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Architects In Charge: Arq. Fernanda Esquetini , Arq. Pablo Puente Rodríguez
  • Equipo De Diseño: Equipo de Diseño
  • Construction: Concimento Cia Ltda
  • Clients: Concimento Cia Ltda
  • Collaborator: Arq. Michel Saud
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Image 20 of 27
Concepto
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects

Text description provided by the architects. San Telmo apartments is a multifamily housing project located in the Valle de Los Chillos (Quito - Ecuador). It is developed within the framework of "public housing". That is, the government subsidizes part of the debt of its buyers, as long as the houses cost up to $70,000 and their sale price per square meter is a maximum of $890.

San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Image 21 of 27
Concepto
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects

The challenge of this project was to generate economically affordable, dignified, and habitable housing for an average family, and that it be adaptable to the needs of its inhabitants over time. This, without neglecting the profitability of the real estate promoter, would finance part of the work and make it feasible to start its execution. To meet the economic requirements without affecting the housing, it was decided to minimize the costs of bank financing (indirect), that is, to reduce the maximum time of construction work. This translates into a project that requires fewer construction processes, but that guarantees the quality of the housing and that is competitive in the market.

San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Windows, Brick, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Image 22 of 27
Planta
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Interior Photography
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects

The answer to the design is to eliminate coatings. It is decided to work with exposed materials. This is the case for the steel structure, the metal deck of the mezzanine, the rectified block walls (greater density and better thermal and acoustic qualities), permeable brick walls, visible installations in the galvanized pipe for the electrical part, and copper for the hydrosanitary, polished and oxidized concrete floors, OSB wood partition panels, floor-to-ceiling doors (without lintel casting), furniture with cutouts (without hardware), among others. The detail and care in the use of these materials revalue their aesthetics, without sacrificing the quality and comfort of the housing.

San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Interior Photography, Beam
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Image 23 of 27
Planta
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Interior Photography, Door, Column, Beam
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects

San Telmo has 22 "type" apartments of 72m2 + 10m2 terrace (double height). These are distributed in blocks that house up to 6 housing units. The typology of apartments is used, as it allows taking advantage of a single vertical circulation per block, leaving greater useful areas for the development of private areas. As a result, comfortable apartments with three bedrooms and a more generous mezzanine height than usual are obtained. In addition, this arrangement frees up space on the ground floor, delivering large covered and open communal areas.

San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Image 27 of 27
Corte
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects

In addition, two architectural elements are proposed that guarantee the flexibility and adaptability of spaces over time, understanding the complexity of inhabiting "type" spaces that are difficult to adapt to the differentiated needs of each family.

San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Image 26 of 27
Corte
San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitects

Project location

Address:Quito, Ecuador

ERDC architects
Cite: "San Telmo Apartaments / ERDC architects" [San Telmo apartamentos / ERDC architects] 26 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000054/san-telmo-apartamentos-erdc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

