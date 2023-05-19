Climate-Proof Architecture: Supertextured Cladding for Extreme Conditions

One of the primary functions of architecture is to provide shelter, fulfilling the physiological and safety needs at the base of Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of human motivation. Throughout history, the need for shelter has been evident in our ancestors’ behavior, who sought refuge in caves to protect themselves from weather conditions and predators. As societies shifted from a nomadic to a sedentary lifestyle and basic needs were easily met, shelters became more advanced, evolving into purpose-built spaces. These early shelters withstood the elements of their time and laid the foundation for modern architecture as we know it today.

Today, extreme weather conditions due to climate change are testing cities, buildings and materials. Venice is flooding, and the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is experiencing melting ice. Without action, conditions will continue to worsen, increasing the need for efficient strategies that allow us to coexist with the environment and to develop more resistant materials for our buildings. An example of these materials of the future is NATURCLAD-B, a high-quality, maintenance-free wood panel system designed for architecture, interior design and construction.

Aesthetic and super-strong architectural skin

Facade cladding –the skin of a building–, is the first element to face extreme weather conditions, highlighting the need for materials that can withstand such circumstances. In response to this need, super-strength HPL cladding such as NATURCLAD-B has been developed for maintenance-free ventilated facades, featuring unique reliefs that add visual interest to the building's design.

These coatings stand out for being super-textured, aesthetic, and requiring zero maintenance. They are composed of a high-density Bakelite core, a textured surface that does not repeat patterns, and an outer layer that provides greater durability to the panels, protecting them from solar radiation, atmospheric agents and dirt. The high resistance to UV rays allows the panels to maintain their texture and tone over time, ensuring uniformity in the appearance of the facade. In addition, the textured panels are waterproof and suitable for interior spaces where water is present or in contact with them. The surface of NATURCLAD-B is crafted from natural wood, using it as a skin that imprints the unique texture of each piece onto the panels, revealing a surface that mimics the original material. As a result, every piece is entirely unique and one-of-a-kind.

The range of 8 colors allows designers to choose a specific tone for different applications and environments, maintaining its characteristic relief with a natural wood texture. This color palette presents textures of cool shades —black, green, olivegreen and stonegrey— to develop sober environments in contexts of neutral tones, where the presence of natural elements such as forests and lakes predominates. In addition, this color palette allows the creation of material combinations with concrete, aluminum and glass, reflecting a sophisticated and highly striking essence in urban contexts such as large-scale corporate buildings, museums, concert halls and hotels, among others.

In contrast, warm tones —beige, grey, white, red— can be combined with earthy materialities to create a harmonious aesthetic with materials such as wood or marble. These combinations are often used in projects such as hospitals, schools and libraries, seeking to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere in the rush of big cities. The eight colors in this range are sustainably sourced and PEFC-certified, which guarantees that the wood panels have been manufactured with raw materials managed in a socially and environmentally responsible way.

Multi-dimensional technical features

The cladding panels must be installed as a ventilated façade; therefore, they must be separated from the wall by vertical profiles, creating an interrupted airflow at the back of the panel and forming a chamber with an approximate ventilated free space of ≥ 20 mm (3⁄4"). When taken together, all the elements that make up the system offer several advantages over a conventional facade.

Permeability and protection against water

Air movement facilitates the "breathing" of the facade, preventing condensation behind the panels and protecting against water infiltration from the outside.

Thermal insulation and solar protection

The separation of the load-bearing structure from the exterior structure eliminates thermal bridges, reducing temperature fluctuations in the interior and saving energy. It also improves thermal comfort by preventing overheating in summer thanks to the "breathing" of the facade, which reduces the amount of thermal energy that enters the building's interior. The internal structure is also protected from direct radiation and inclement weather.

Acoustic protection

The panels also act as a barrier against external noise, reducing the amount of noise entering the building, although they do not offer acoustic insulation properties.

Wide-ranging fastening installation systems

In addition to the various aesthetic and technical characteristics, NATURCLAD-B panels can be installed using various installation systems:

Exposed fastening with screws or rivets

The panels can be installed using exposed mechanical fasteners, such as screws or rivets lacquered in a similar shade to the panel sheet metal. The panels are mounted on vertical profiles to create a ventilated cavity behind the panels. In case the wall is not perfectly aligned vertically, fixing brackets or shims are used to adjust the installation depth of the profiles.

Concealed fastening with caps

NATURCLAD-B offers caps in the same finish as the cladding panels for concealed fastening using 14 mm (9⁄16") diameter caps. This system can only be used with 10 or 12-mm thick panels and must be carefully executed.

Concealed fastening with hanging hooks

Concealed fastening with hanging hooks introduces the hanging hook as a concealed mechanical mounting element. This system can be used with 5⁄16" (8 mm), 3⁄8" (10 mm), and 1⁄2" (12 mm) thick panels. A meticulous layout must be made for the placement of the hanging hooks.

Concealed fastening with adhesive

As an alternative to mechanical mounting systems, NATURCLAD-B has certified processes for mounting siding panels using structural adhesive systems. Due to the continuous variations in the designs and application procedures of these adhesive systems, it is advisable to obtain updated information on application procedures. This installation system is only suitable for panels with a thickness of 5⁄16" (8 mm), 3⁄8" (10 mm), or 1⁄2" (12 mm).

Overall, the palette of colors, durability, texture, technical qualities, and diverse assembly options make NATURCLAD-B an optimal material for application in ventilated facades, standing out for its resistance to adverse weather conditions without compromising aesthetic qualities. In addition, the standardized size of the board —2440 x 1220 mm— and the diversity of thicknesses —6, 8, 10, 12, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 mm— in which it is manufactured, make this material suitable for different conditions and building typologies.

