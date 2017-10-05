LACMA and Lincoln Center Reveal Divergent Plans

Save this picture! Exterior rendering of the LACMA renovation. Image © Atelier Peter Zumthor

Two large-scale US cultural projects have, this week, announced major updates relating to the renovation of existing buildings – and both involve, to a greater and lesser extent, American business magnate, media mogul, and philanthropist David Geffen.

One—the Lincoln Center's Geffen Hall in New York City—has scrapped plans for a $500 million renovation to be led by Heatherwick Studio and Diamond Schmitt Architects, while another—Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), for which a renovation is being led by Peter Zumthor—has seen a pledge by Geffen of $150 million toward its $600 million price-tag.

Save this picture! Interior rendering of the LACMA renovation. Image © Atelier Peter Zumthor

In a report by The New York Times (October 3, 2017), the new management of the Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic announced that they "were scuttling a half-billion-dollar plan for a gut renovation" of David Geffen Hall, "seeking simpler ways to improve the lackluster theater." In 2015 Heatherwick Studio and Diamond Schmitt Architects were selected to collaborate on the "renovation and re-imagination" of the hall, which is the Lincoln Center’s largest concert venue in New York City.

In separate news that emerged on October 4, 2017, Geffen's substantial donation to LACMA brings the total amount raised for the project to $450 million. In honor of the donation, which represents the single largest donation to the institution in its history, the renovation to the building will be named the David Geffen Galleries. The project is set to begin construction in 2019, to be completed by 2023.

News via The New York Times.

New Renderings Show Major Changes to Zumthor's LACMA Redesign The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has released the newest renderings of their planned Atelier Peter Zumthor-led $600 million renovation, and one thing in particular stands out: the building is no longer black.

LACMA Steadily Raises Funds for Peter Zumthor's Campus Overhaul The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has announced two gifts totaling $75 million dollars, bringing the museum's Peter Zumthor designed campus overhaul one step closer to reality, reports the Los Angeles Times. Elaine Wynn, one of the world's top art collectors, has pledged $50 million dollars, and former Univision chairman A.