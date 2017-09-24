World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  20 Amazing Images of Architecture as Seen from the Sky: The Best Photos of the Week

20 Amazing Images of Architecture as Seen from the Sky: The Best Photos of the Week

20 Amazing Images of Architecture as Seen from the Sky: The Best Photos of the Week
© Chen Hao
© Chen Hao

This week we have prepared a special selection of 20 images of architecture as seen from the sky. This style of image, made possible by the emergence of drones, is increasingly used in architectural photography. It makes it possible to understand, in a single image, the totality of a project, and to see how the project interacts with the context in which it is immersed. Read on to see a selection of renowned photographers such as Hufton + Crow, Fernando Guerra, NAARO, and Jesús Granada.

© Takumi Ota © Steve Troes Fotodesign © Barbara Vetter, Vincent Heiland © Felipe Díaz Contardo + 20

Steve Troes Fotodesign

Residential Building with 15 Units / METAFORM Architects 

© Steve Troes Fotodesign
© Steve Troes Fotodesign

Chen Hao

The Qiyun Mountain Tree House / Bengo Studio

© Chen Hao
© Chen Hao

M. Hédelin / Région Languedoc-Roussillon

The Rivesaltes Memorial / Rudy Ricciotti + Passelac & Roques

© M. Hédelin / Région Languedoc-Roussillon
© M. Hédelin / Région Languedoc-Roussillon

Felipe Díaz Contardo

2Y House / Sebastián Irarrázaval

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Ramiro del Carpio

Plaza Cultural Norte / Oscar Gonzalez Moix 

© Ramiro del Carpio
© Ramiro del Carpio

Barbara Vetter, Vincent Heiland

Lanka Learning Center / feat.collective

© Barbara Vetter, Vincent Heiland
© Barbara Vetter, Vincent Heiland

Tia Borgsmidt

The Roof House / Sigurd Larsen

© Tia Borgsmidt
© Tia Borgsmidt

NAARO

Villa Ypsilon / LASSA architects

© NAARO
© NAARO

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Casa Cabo de Vila / spaceworkers 

© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra

SHIROMIO Studio

Jingshan Boutique Hotel / Continuation Studio

© SHIROMIO Studio
© SHIROMIO Studio

Takumi Ota

Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / Nendo

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Hufton + Crow

V&A Museum / AL_A

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

ASSISTANT

IT IS A GARDEN / ASSISTANT

© ASSISTANT
© ASSISTANT

Marco Zanta

Franz Kraler's Showroom / Studio Marastoni Architetti e Ingegneri Associati

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Jungle House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo

© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra

Juan Rodríguez

Norvento Building / Francisco Mangado

© Juan Rodríguez
© Juan Rodríguez

Jesús Granada

CID Center / NGNP arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "20 Amazing Images of Architecture as Seen from the Sky: The Best Photos of the Week" 24 Sep 2017. ArchDaily.

