World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. This Quirky Architecture Couple’s Instagrams are #instagoals

This Quirky Architecture Couple’s Instagrams are #instagoals

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
This Quirky Architecture Couple’s Instagrams are #instagoals

A post shared by Anna Devís (@anniset) on

Whether they're pretending facade details are raindrops or peeking out of Ricardo Bofill’s La Muralla Roja, Daniel Rueda and Anna Devis introduce a unique perspective on the city. The Valencia-based duo are #couplegoals, and their Instagram accounts reveal their fun, quirky personalities and love for the built environment.

Scrolling through their feeds, viewers get a glimpse of the couple’s travels through whimsical portraits which celebrate the beauty of architecture. The adorable duo playfully interacts with their surroundings, using the city as their stage and architecture—and each—other as characters.

It's no surprise the Valencia duo come from artistic backgrounds. Devis is an illustrator and designer, while Rueda is an architect. Their creative skills are showcased in their photos and are posted on the Instagram accounts of both Devis and Rueda. The results are innovative, visually-pleasing photos, capturing the couple's adventures through cities. Clever poses, bright colors, and thoughtful captions come together to form charming, amusing posts, well deserving of a double-tap.

A post shared by Daniel Rueda (@drcuerda) on

A post shared by Anna Devís (@anniset) on

A post shared by Daniel Rueda (@drcuerda) on

A post shared by Anna Devís (@anniset) on

A post shared by Daniel Rueda (@drcuerda) on

A post shared by Daniel Rueda (@drcuerda) on

A post shared by Anna Devís (@anniset) on

A post shared by Daniel Rueda (@drcuerda) on

A post shared by Daniel Rueda (@drcuerda) on

A post shared by Daniel Rueda (@drcuerda) on

A post shared by Daniel Rueda (@drcuerda) on

A post shared by Daniel Rueda (@drcuerda) on

A post shared by Daniel Rueda (@drcuerda) on

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Alya Abourezk. "This Quirky Architecture Couple’s Instagrams are #instagoals" 16 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879620/this-quirky-architecture-couples-instagrams-are-number-instagoals/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »