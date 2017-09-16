This Quirky Architecture Couple’s Instagrams are #instagoals

Whether they're pretending facade details are raindrops or peeking out of Ricardo Bofill’s La Muralla Roja, Daniel Rueda and Anna Devis introduce a unique perspective on the city. The Valencia-based duo are #couplegoals, and their Instagram accounts reveal their fun, quirky personalities and love for the built environment.

Scrolling through their feeds, viewers get a glimpse of the couple’s travels through whimsical portraits which celebrate the beauty of architecture. The adorable duo playfully interacts with their surroundings, using the city as their stage and architecture—and each—other as characters.

It's no surprise the Valencia duo come from artistic backgrounds. Devis is an illustrator and designer, while Rueda is an architect. Their creative skills are showcased in their photos and are posted on the Instagram accounts of both Devis and Rueda. The results are innovative, visually-pleasing photos, capturing the couple's adventures through cities. Clever poses, bright colors, and thoughtful captions come together to form charming, amusing posts, well deserving of a double-tap.

