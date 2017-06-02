Shigeru Ban Architects Reveals Designs for World’s Tallest Hybrid Timber Building in Vancouver

Save this picture! Terrace House (behind) with the Evergreen Building in the foreground. Image Courtesy of PortLiving

The design of the world’s tallest hybrid timber building, by Shigeru Ban Architects, has been revealed by Vancouver-based developer PortLiving. Named “Terrace House,” the project will be located in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighborhood, adjacent to the landmark-listed Evergreen Building, designed by late architect Arthur Erickson. The design of the “Terrace House” pays tribute to its neighbor, picking up the architectural language of triangular shapes, natural materials, and an abundance of greenery.

Save this picture! Terrace House model. Image Courtesy of PortLiving

“Shigeru Ban has tremendous respect for Arthur Erickson’s work. It was the opportunity to design a building next to one of Erickson’s masterpieces that initially drew him to this innovative project,” said Dean Maltz, Managing Partner at Shigeru Ban Architects Americas.

Save this picture! The adjacent Evergreen Building, designed by Arthur Erickson. Image © Flickr user jmv. Licensed under CC BY 2.0

Save this picture! Arthur Erickson's Evergreen Building with the harbor beyond. Image © Flickr user lisa-parker. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

The developers see the project as a prime example of Vancouver’s commitment to sustainable, forward-thinking design, particularly in regards to the burgeoning trend of high-rise timber construction. The world’s current tallest timber building, Brock Commons, is also located in the city.

“We have brought together the best of the best – a team of true experts in creative collaboration, working together for the first time ever on a single project. The result is truly a once-in-a-lifetime project setting new standards in design and construction,” said Macario (Tobi) Reyes, founder and CEO of PortLiving. “Every detail has been considered right down to the specific foliage on the terraces. It only made sense to bring on Cornelia Oberlander to continue her vision and create continuity between the Evergreen Building by Arthur Erickson and Terrace House by Shigeru Ban.”

Save this picture! Terrace House. Image Courtesy of PortLiving

Terrace House Project Team:

Developer: PortLiving

Design Architect: Shigeru Ban Architects

Local Architect: Francl Architects

Structural Engineer: Read Jones Christofferson

Timber Design Engineer: Création Holz

Timber Consultant: Equilibrium Consulting

Landscape Architect: Cornelia Oberlander

Landscape Architect: Enns Gauthier

Facade Consultant: Front

Fire Engineers and Certified Professional: GHL Consultants Ltd.

News via PortLiving.

