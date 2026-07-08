Unusual Brick House / PLUG modular architecture

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Architects: PLUG arquitectura modular
- Area: 136 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Albano García
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Manufacturers: Etex
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Mateo Nuss, Lucila Cucchetti
- Technical Team: Juan Martín Roldán, Ezequiel Sobrepera
Text description provided by the architects. San Andrés de Giles, in the heart of the Humid Pampas, is the town chosen by a couple to develop their project. She is a visual artist; he is a sculptor training to be a landscape architect. The plot they chose for their weekend home was selected for its potential to shape and create landscapes. During the design process, they had two specific requests.