Unusual Brick House / PLUG modular architecture

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Houses • Architects: PLUG arquitectura modular

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 136 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Albano García

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alcor , Aluar , Etex , Peirano , ferrum

Category: Houses

Design Team: Mateo Nuss, Lucila Cucchetti

Technical Team: Juan Martín Roldán, Ezequiel Sobrepera

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Text description provided by the architects. San Andrés de Giles, in the heart of the Humid Pampas, is the town chosen by a couple to develop their project. She is a visual artist; he is a sculptor training to be a landscape architect. The plot they chose for their weekend home was selected for its potential to shape and create landscapes. During the design process, they had two specific requests.