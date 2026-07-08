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Unusual Brick House / PLUG modular architecture

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Unusual Brick House / PLUG modular architecture - Exterior PhotographyUnusual Brick House / PLUG modular architecture - Interior Photography, ChairUnusual Brick House / PLUG modular architecture - Exterior Photography, BrickUnusual Brick House / PLUG modular architecture - Interior PhotographyUnusual Brick House / PLUG modular architecture - More Images+ 14

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
  • Architects: PLUG arquitectura modular
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  136
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Albano García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alcor, Aluar, Etex, Peirano, ferrum
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Mateo Nuss, Lucila Cucchetti
  • Technical Team: Juan Martín Roldán, Ezequiel Sobrepera
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Unusual Brick House / PLUG modular architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Albano García

Text description provided by the architects. San Andrés de Giles, in the heart of the Humid Pampas, is the town chosen by a couple to develop their project. She is a visual artist; he is a sculptor training to be a landscape architect. The plot they chose for their weekend home was selected for its potential to shape and create landscapes. During the design process, they had two specific requests.

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Cite: "Unusual Brick House / PLUG modular architecture" [Casa de Ladrillo Inusual / PLUG arquitectura modular] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1055902/unusual-brick-house-plug-modular-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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