Park in Market / Office Canopy of Architecture

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Hangzhou, China
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Architects: Office Canopy of Architecture
- Area: 4053 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Qingshan Wu
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- Category: Renovation, Market
- Lead Designer: Xu Tianxin, Li Wei, Ma Yuqian
- Design Team: Zhang Zhang, Chen Chuxuan, Pan Weiqing, Xu Xinyi, Luo Yiyan, Cui Ning, Ren Ruoyi, Fu Yawen, Huang Xinyi, Chen Saimiao, Teng Ying
- Engineering: XTRUC INSTITUTE
- Landscape: Zhizhi Landscape
- Vi System, Signage & Poster Design: CLD studio (Chen Zheng, Jiang Hang, Luan Jiahui)
- Fire & Mep Engineering: Junqi Fire Protection Design Studio （Wu Qiaoli）
- Lighting Consultant: JIEDAO Lighting (Shi Xuefei)
- Corner Museum Exhibition Collaboration: National Wetland Museum of China
- General Construction Contractor: Zhongzhou Construction Engineering Group
- Exhibition & Ff&E Construction: Hangzhou Yanzhu Design Institute Co., Ltd.
- Signage Construction: Hangzhou Violet Culture Media Co., Ltd.
- Clients: WEST LAKE CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT GROUP
- City: Hangzhou
- Country: China
PARK IN MARKET — Commissioned by Westlake Construction Investment Group, Office Canopy of Architecture transformed a standardized public building into a park-style marketplace with community attributes. Since West Lake District launched the agricultural market quality enhancement action, marketplace renovation has become a cultural calling card of Hangzhou. The team of Office Canopy of Architecture was responsible for the full-professional design, construction drawings, and implementation management across architecture, interior, landscape, installation, graphic visuals, and lighting.