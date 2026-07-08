Park in Market / Office Canopy of Architecture

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Category: Renovation, Market

Lead Designer: Xu Tianxin, Li Wei, Ma Yuqian

Design Team: Zhang Zhang, Chen Chuxuan, Pan Weiqing, Xu Xinyi, Luo Yiyan, Cui Ning, Ren Ruoyi, Fu Yawen, Huang Xinyi, Chen Saimiao, Teng Ying

Engineering: XTRUC INSTITUTE

Landscape: Zhizhi Landscape

Vi System, Signage & Poster Design: CLD studio (Chen Zheng, Jiang Hang, Luan Jiahui)

Fire & Mep Engineering: Junqi Fire Protection Design Studio （Wu Qiaoli）

Lighting Consultant: JIEDAO Lighting (Shi Xuefei)

Corner Museum Exhibition Collaboration: National Wetland Museum of China

General Construction Contractor: Zhongzhou Construction Engineering Group

Exhibition & Ff&E Construction: Hangzhou Yanzhu Design Institute Co., Ltd.

Signage Construction: Hangzhou Violet Culture Media Co., Ltd.

Clients: WEST LAKE CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT GROUP

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

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PARK IN MARKET — Commissioned by Westlake Construction Investment Group, Office Canopy of Architecture transformed a standardized public building into a park-style marketplace with community attributes. Since West Lake District launched the agricultural market quality enhancement action, marketplace renovation has become a cultural calling card of Hangzhou. The team of Office Canopy of Architecture was responsible for the full-professional design, construction drawings, and implementation management across architecture, interior, landscape, installation, graphic visuals, and lighting.