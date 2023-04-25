Submit a Project Advertise
World
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates

Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vadodara, India
  • Architects: K.N.Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20270 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tejas Shah
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, Aakara, Encoar Studios, Finesta, Jain Marbles, Khandelwal, Kuche 7, Mitsubishi, Rotolight
  • Lead Architects: Narendra Joshi, Pritesh Patel
  • Landscape: Outline studios
  • HVAC: Comfort AC
  • Design Team: Vidhi Kapadia, Monalisa Sharma, Vinod Parmar, Nidhi Patel
  • Civil: Bharat Mistry, Jaimin Mistry
  • Chandelier: Kaanch, Hemanshi Patwa Shah
  • Sculpture & Mural: Avinash Gondaliya
  • Text: Priyanka Chitre
  • Façade: K.N.Associates
  • City: Vadodara
  • Country: India
© Tejas Shah
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Tejas Shah

Embracing the charm of concrete monolithic elements and unique patterns set on exposed RCC with the concept of fluidity throughout the structure. The sense of raw brutalism of exposed concrete has garnered huge attention in the global design industry. Raw materials like concrete, steel, and architectural glass evoke effortless charm, something that people from the top tier are taking note of. Concrete homes have fast emerged as stylish, practical, and versatile housing solutions that can adapt to different landscapes and settings.

© Tejas Shah
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Tejas Shah
Plan - 1st Floor
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Image 20 of 26
Plan - 1st Floor
© Tejas Shah
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tejas Shah

Setting a new benchmark in concrete structures is our MadhuVilla – the Concrete House! It is a 20,040 sq. ft. house located in Vadodara (Gujarat) that creates peace of mind through its stillness. Huge glass openings connect the front elevation to the front garden & backside areas to the corresponding garden to create a transcendental continuous green expanse. Subtle landscapes add nuance to the interior design.

© Tejas Shah
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Tejas Shah
© Tejas Shah
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Tejas Shah

Exterior - The project reflects a tasteful fusion of old and new aesthetic elements so that the resulting environment is truly unique. The villa's innate characteristics are brought to life by opening up its large floor plan—high ceilings; exposed RCC walls, patterned RCC walls, and landscaped gardens. Located in a flood-prone zone, this private villa is constructed on a raised plinth. Additionally, raised plinth also helps in maintaining the privacy of the villa.

© Tejas Shah
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Tejas Shah
Plan - 2nd Floor
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Image 21 of 26
Plan - 2nd Floor

A large glass fenestration allows light to filter through the layout, drawing attention to unfinished surfaces. The zoning and layout are shuffled in the villa in such a manner that whenever and wherever one sits the expanse of green vistas should not be missed. The ground floor of the building is a massive parking lot. A post-tension structure is used to avoid columns up to 50 feet wide. A pergola set in an open grid design offers a dreamy entrance pathway to the villa. The entrance on the first floor with beautiful steps and a landscape on the sideway is adorned with distinctive circular cutouts with murals by Avinash Gondaliya.

© Tejas Shah
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tejas Shah
© Tejas Shah
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© Tejas Shah

Staircase - It is the staircase that epitomizes why this villa is a step above the rest in its interior design. The staircase is the main element of the house – both structurally and aesthetically. It’s a single RCC flight structure without any external support. The circular staircase of exposed RCC is one of the first things you will notice when you enter this house. The passage with green Kota flooring and a multi-color Kota pattern enhances the beauty of this space. The pattern is designed in a way it sets a visual connection with the exposed RCC patterns throughout the house. The metal screen between the stair cabin and family seating is a beautiful addition to the space.

© Tejas Shah
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Interior Photography
© Tejas Shah

It creates a sense of privacy, while still allowing for an open-air feel. A simple wooden tread and metal & wooden railing on either side of the staircase is turned up by a "wow" factor with its gorgeous centralized Skylight chandelier by Kaanch – Hemanshi Patwa Shah.

© Tejas Shah
Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tejas Shah

Cite: "Madhuvilla - The Concrete House / K.N.Associates" 25 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999942/madhuvilla-the-concrete-house-knassociates> ISSN 0719-8884

