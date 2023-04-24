Thanh Giong Office / DDconcept

+ 20

Offices • Vietnam Architects: DDconcept

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Thanh Giong Office is a workspace for innovative people and craftsmen specializing in bamboo materials. The office is located in a residential area in Ho Chi Minh City with the facade facing to the West.

The land is rented for a short time and already has the foundation and walls on both sides of the neighbor's house. The architect chose the space-truss structure solution, which was made of modular steel frame systems with a size of 1.2 meters. The building can stand without walls on either side, taking advantage of the existing wall from the neighbor's house. In addition to the bearing function, the iron model system is also an interior elements such as display shelves, desks, and bookshelves. The boundary between architecture and interior is blurred. The project's primary materials, such as steel and natural materials (wood, bamboo, and Gleicheniaceae leaves) are environmentally friendly and can be recycled.

Since the tropical climate with large direct sunlight from the West, the architect chose design solutions that adapted to the context to create a comfortable microclimate throughout the building as well as to save energy during the operation.

The facade of the building features porous bamboo wall panels made by the hands of local craftsmen. The roof has a double layer of Gleicheniaceae leaves - a local material with an air layer inside. It creates a buffer space to reduce heat from the outside environment. Bamboo walls, trees, and a double-layer roof system are considered organic shields with a lot of functions: dust reduction; noise cancellation; sunshade; temperature insulation, and private protection.

The ground floor consists of a garden, a reception hall, an atelier, and other sub-service spaces. The courtyard and corridor are the buffer zones (transitional space) to reduce heat from the outside environment, reduce glare from the sun as well as create a cool climate and soft light, which emphasizes the identity of tropical architecture. Architects created views of green spaces to increase the interaction between people and nature, which helped to relax and connect with nature. The sloped roof system is carved with a large space, like a picture frame showing the shades of the sky that changes according to different times of the day and seasons of the year. The atelier is not only a workplace of craftsmen but also a place to organize workshops and display and exhibit products designed from bamboo. The plan of this area is wide-liberated due to the system of space truss structure, ensuring spaciousness and giving the flexibility to change the interior layout for many different needs.

The second and third floors are workspaces for designers. This space has a large atrium to create exaggeration and increase people interaction. The meeting room and projection space are arranged to the west since this area is rarely used, leaving the thermal comfort zone for the main activities. Natural materials with warm tones such as wood and bamboo are harmoniously combined with steel and glass, blurring the boundaries between old and new, traditional and modern. The white values in the interior help diffuse light surrounding better, becoming the background for design and creative activities.