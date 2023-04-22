Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. M House / Office Ryu Architect

M House / Office Ryu Architect

Save
M House / Office Ryu Architect

M House / Office Ryu Architect - Interior Photography, Windows, CourtyardM House / Office Ryu Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, BeamM House / Office Ryu Architect - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, BeamM House / Office Ryu Architect - Exterior Photography, WindowsM House / Office Ryu Architect - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
M House / Office Ryu Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Takashi Uemura

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of a 55-year-old house that has been passed down for three generations. The original house was built with strong wall-type reinforced concrete by the grandfather of the current owner to protect his family.

Save this picture!
M House / Office Ryu Architect - Interior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Ryusuke Suzuki
Save this picture!
M House / Office Ryu Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows
© Ryusuke Suzuki
Save this picture!
M House / Office Ryu Architect - Image 31 of 33
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
M House / Office Ryu Architect - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Table, Chair, Beam, Sink
© Takashi Uemura
Save this picture!
M House / Office Ryu Architect - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Beam
© Takashi Uemura

However, the wooden cabin, unmanageable garden, and insufficient parking space posed challenges for the current owner, who wanted a spacious and open living environment. The decision was made to expand and renovate while preserving the RC structure.

Save this picture!
M House / Office Ryu Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Ryusuke Suzuki
Save this picture!
M House / Office Ryu Architect - Image 33 of 33
Section

The south side was expanded to create a protective yet open living space. A wooden fence was added to enclose the southern facade, and an L-shaped sloping roof was constructed to envelop the living space above the kitchen. The design aimed to create a bright living environment that softens and opens up the previously closed-off house with a robust structure.

Save this picture!
M House / Office Ryu Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ryusuke Suzuki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Office Ryu Architect
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "M House / Office Ryu Architect" 22 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999850/m-house-office-ryu-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags