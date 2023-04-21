Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Peristilio House / B2A

Peristilio House / B2A

Save
Peristilio House / B2A

Peristilio House / B2A - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, ConcretePeristilio House / B2A - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Concrete, WindowsPeristilio House / B2A - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Courtyard, PatioPeristilio House / B2A - Interior Photography, WindowsPeristilio House / B2A - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Peristilio House / B2A - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Courtyard, Patio
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. Peristilio is a 60m2 home extension that includes the enlargement of the living room, enhancing the connection between interior living spaces and the home’s garden. Designed in response to the client’s wish for a compact, but spacious home extension the sensitively responded to the site conditions. Located in the Dutch province of Utrecht, Netherlands, B2A drew inspiration from further afield, with a perimeter colonnade structure. This recollects a Roman peristilio blurring the line between the garden, terrace, and interior, while still presenting a modern structure that reconciles with the local built environment.

Save this picture!
Peristilio House / B2A - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Concrete
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
Peristilio House / B2A - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
Peristilio House / B2A - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Column
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
Peristilio House / B2A - Image 23 of 28
Plan - Roof

Moving from outside, to inside, this sheltered but open perimeter corridor serves as a transitional step, unifying the new rear brick and concrete facade with a rhythmic cohesion created by the repetition of the columns. The outspoken illumination concept extends the shadows on the columns to enhance the theatricality of the terrace. The fluid interior-exterior space that this terrace creates functions as a room bound by three faces, with its fourth face being the immediate connection to the garden. Moving through the extension from the living room facilitates a tranquil but cadenced transition from indoors to outdoors.

Save this picture!
Peristilio House / B2A - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Concrete, Windows
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Materials reinforce the transition. White stucco walls and a concrete floor, as well as a wooden inbuilt book closet, create a quietly elegant background giving center stage to the experience of indoors meeting outdoors. Facade materials are equally subdued with the peristilio’s nuanced mix of brick and concrete communicating both solidity and timelessness, in step with the extension’s Roman inspiration.

Save this picture!
Peristilio House / B2A - Interior Photography, Windows
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
Peristilio House / B2A - Image 22 of 28
Plan - Proposed ground floor
Save this picture!
Peristilio House / B2A - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
Peristilio House / B2A - Interior Photography, Windows
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Frames around window and sliding door openings have a stone grey aluminum profile, blending in with the total composition, as well as being a robust and high-performing material. “A person’s home is their palace. Peristilio’s colonnade’s curvilinear outdoor ‘room’, which references Italian palazzos, lends elegance and sophistication to what could be a very ordinary extension.” - B2A Founding Partner, Tjerk Boom. As an extension, Peristilio presents an opportunity to improve the energy performance of the existing dwelling. Triple-glazed windows, solar panels on the roof, and distributed in-floor heating mitigate additional heating costs and improve the dwelling’s total performance. 

Save this picture!
Peristilio House / B2A - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Chair, Facade, Column
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
B2A
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands
Cite: "Peristilio House / B2A" 21 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999838/peristilio-house-b2a> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags