World
  Commercial Building on Pentelis Avenue / Charis Athanasopoulou + Athina Theodoropoulou

Commercial Building on Pentelis Avenue / Charis Athanasopoulou + Athina Theodoropoulou

Commercial Building on Pentelis Avenue / Charis Athanasopoulou + Athina Theodoropoulou

Commercial Building on Pentelis Avenue / Charis Athanasopoulou + Athina Theodoropoulou - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsCommercial Building on Pentelis Avenue / Charis Athanasopoulou + Athina Theodoropoulou - Exterior PhotographyCommercial Building on Pentelis Avenue / Charis Athanasopoulou + Athina Theodoropoulou - Interior Photography, FacadeCommercial Building on Pentelis Avenue / Charis Athanasopoulou + Athina Theodoropoulou - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsCommercial Building on Pentelis Avenue / Charis Athanasopoulou + Athina Theodoropoulou - More Images+ 12

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Vrilissia, Greece
  Landscape Architecture : Eva Papadimitriou
  City : Vrilissia
  Country : Greece
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Text description provided by the architects. The two-story commercial building on Pentelis Avenue, in a northern suburb of Athens, is an attempt to create a building with "ecological consciousness". The small, low-energy building is shielded on all its surfaces against heat and cold.

© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Α metal structure οn the front view, at a distance from its western windows, offers external shading to prevent the penetration of heat into the building and creates a shaded ventilated space between. This structure works as a solar, acoustic, and optical filter.

© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
Section
Section

The commercial character of the surrounding area provided incentives to create additional open space for the users on the roof of the building. A concrete pergola, integrated with the metal construction of the front view, is placed for the protection of this recreation roof area, forming an interesting building volume.

© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The projection of this building volume through the urban fabric that surrounds it is achieved by emphasizing the distinctive structural elements of the building and following simple and clean design lines in contrast to the morphologically diverse built environment.

© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The hue of the materials chosen – uncoated, unpainted concrete in the main volume with metallic details – underlines the geometry of the volume and allows natural light to integrate into the building shell and give it dynamism.

© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Project location

Address:Leof. Pentelis 64, Vrilissia 152 38, Greece

Charis Athanasopoulou
Athina Theodoropoulou
"Commercial Building on Pentelis Avenue / Charis Athanasopoulou + Athina Theodoropoulou" 22 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

