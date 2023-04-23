Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory

Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory

Save
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory

Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickNevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, ChairNevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. A single-family house for a couple with 2 children was the initial program...in the middle of the construction works, the initial program got even better and there were already 3 children to consider! The starting point was always the simplicity of the solutions, the strong connection with the garden, and wide and generous social areas for relaxing times with family and friends, all articulated with the pre-existence of an old stone house, along a quiet square, symbolic, facing North, from which we would go into the house. Times have changed, and this square, once pleasant, was now a mere widening for the passage and maneuver of cars, fast buses, arid, where the windows no longer searched for people passing by. 

Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography
© José Campos

We started here: uncomfortable, noisy, and cold windows to the north were closed and ceased to exist, large continuous glass windows were created on the ground floor facing south, embracing the garden across its entire width, penetrating it with the robust materiality of the house in the form of outdoor living spaces paved with handcrafted solid brick and with a long concrete bench, which turns into interior furniture and vice versa. On the upper floor, the rooms face the South and East, with large windows no longer obscured by the overly exposed relationship with the square to the North. 

Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Image 21 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Chair
© José Campos

The master bedroom emerges from the façade as a glazed volume that floats over a private terrace, protected by a huge structure of delicate vertical lines of ribbed iron, which will serve as the basis for a vertical garden to develop across the south-facing façade. This structure, supported by exposed concrete pillars, raw but delicate, will serve as a solar and privacy filter, mediating the close relationship with the garden below, with the sun, rain, and wind to the south, and with the large gym building outside the house further back, after the limit wall. In the attic, a large multipurpose room, looking North but further afield, towards the sea and the City Park, through the only window that, facing the square, dictates the laws of a new relationship.

Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Image 22 of 29
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Image 25 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© José Campos

In the construction, the experience of the handcrafted solid brick as a lego piece made the wonders of all involved: the client who brought back to their daily lives past experiences of living in central European countries that have always fascinated him; the architects who explored the extremely versatile, changeable toy that can be made both a wall and a floor, which is either laid at 90° or 45°, herringbone or running-bond.

Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography
© José Campos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Nevogilde House / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory" [Casa Nevogilde / Anarchlab, Architecture Laboratory] 23 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999793/nevogilde-house-anarchlab-architecture-laboratory> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags